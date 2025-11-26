Marketplace: 1994 McLaren F1

Highlights

The 14th out of just 64 road-specification examples of the McLaren F1 produced

Delivered new to the Brunei Royal Family, finished in Titanium Yellow over black

Rebuilt by McLaren in Woking in 2007; changed to its current Ibis White livery and fitted with the High-Downforce Kit and an LM-specification interior

Complemented by its original Facom tool chest



F1 Technology for the road

Gordon Murray and his team of designers at McLaren did not set out to create the world’s fastest road car. They sought to directly transplant Formula 1 technology and carbon-fibre construction into the ultimate driving experience, one that exorcised the constraints and flaws of rival supercars of the period. Instead, a derestricted peak top speed of 391 km/h was the incredible, record-smashing result of the exquisite engineering that went into every detail of the F1. Deploying the 6,064-cc BMW V-12 engine’s 627 brake horsepower in a package boasting a diminutive frontal area, 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Andy Wallace’s historic achievement at Ehra-Lessien remains the fastest run ever set by a naturally aspirated road car.

In no small part helped by the car’s phenomenal legacy that places it alongside the likes of the Ferrari 250 GTO and Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 as one of the most fabulous automotive creations of all time, the technical aspects and accomplishments of the F1 are well-publicized. Its three-seater layout with a central driving position, the gold foil lining the engine bay to manage temperatures, and the specially created ultra-lightweight Kenwood 10-disc CD player.

24 Le Mans Winner

In the same way that the top speed was a by-product rather than a stated objective during the F1’s development, the car was not conceived to go racing. It was, first and foremost, built for the road. Famously, Murray was initially resistant to adapting the F1 for competition. But in lightly changed GTR form, the F1 won on its 24 Hours of Le Mans debut in 1995. The driver line-up of Yannick Dalmas, Masanori Sekiya, and JJ Lehto brought the Lanzante-run, Ueno Clinic-sponsored #59 car home in 1st place to lead a remarkable McLaren 1-3-4-5 result.

Chassis 014

Out of just 64 road-specification examples of the pioneering McLaren F1, offered here is the 14th car completed. Chassis number 014 was initially configured in the bright shade of Titanium Yellow, with a black leather and Alcantara interior, before being delivered to the Brunei Royal Family. This example was later exported to the United Kingdom.

During this brief spell back in its home country, the F1 was purchased via the former Director of McLaren Cars, Mr David Clark, and returned to McLaren for a comprehensive service. It next moved to the United States. Acquired by a repeat F1 owner, this car was owned in New York for approximately three years before moving to California. Maintenance in the United States was seen to by BMW of North America in Montvale, New Jersey, the official East Coast service and repair arm of McLaren Cars.

Chassis 014 was next purchased by a new, long-term keeper in August 2006, at which time the odometer read only 3,224 miles. At the behest of its serial car-collecting owner, the F1 visited McLaren headquarters in Woking once more in 2007 for a complete rebuild. Tailored to their tastes, the car was changed to its current Ibis White livery and fitted with the desirable High-Downforce Kit. That notably included a fixed rear spoiler replacing the standard active wing, the installation of a GTR-derived new front bumper and splitter, plus LM-specification louvres for the front wings. At the time of its refit, chassis 014 was the last of only eight F1s to gain the High-Downforce Kit treatment.

Further exterior changes included the fitment of updated headlights, an upgraded exhaust system, and black-painted, GTR-style, five-spoke wheels from OZ Racing. The cabin was also refreshed, courtesy of a revised air-conditioning system and the conversion of the interior to LM specification. This entailed a new race-style driver’s seat and more liberal use of exposed carbon fibre. The total for the refurbishment of chassis 014, documented in an accompanying series of more than 450 photographs, exceeded $500,000. Upon completion, the car was formally returned to the owner in a presentation at the now-famous Norman Foster-designed McLaren Technology Centre.

Before this car’s color change, the door sill had been signed by Michael Schumacher. The autograph was dated 12 March 1996, placing it two days after the then-double Formula 1 World Champion had retired from the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, his first race for Ferrari. Following the repaint in 2007, the car was signed by another seven-time World Champion in the making. The left-hand-side luggage compartment still bears the autograph of ex-McLaren driver Sir Lewis Hamilton, who was then completing his rookie F1 campaign.

In its revitalized form, the F1 was enjoyed by the owner across America over the next decade. Appearances on both the east and west coasts came as the mileage climbed towards 12,000. In line with its increased use, the McLaren underwent a major engine-out service in 2018. Conducted by McLaren Philadelphia, the fuel cell was replaced and over $50,000 was spent on maintenance. Acquired by the consigning owner in Denmark, this F1 is accompanied by its original Facom tool chest. At the time of cataloguing, the odometer displayed 13,711 miles.

Boasting Brunei provenance and later upgraded by McLaren with the fitment of a highly desirable High-Downforce Kit and LM-specification interior, chassis 014 still stands proud as an example of one of the greatest road car creations ever made. Well-known across the United States and online, courtesy of being enjoyed on the public roads as the F1’s designers intended, this example would surely make for the headline addition to any car collection the world over. The opportunity to acquire chassis 014 is not to be missed.

