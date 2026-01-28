Pagaini at Rétromobile 2026

Masterpieces of technology with sinuous lines, capable of enchanting enthusiasts from all over the world. From January 28 to February 1, 2026, Rétromobile returns: one of the world’s most important classic car shows, which for over 50 years has confirmed its role as the international capital of automotive collecting.

Within the Ultimate Supercar Garage, the area dedicated to the most exclusive supercars and the most iconic brands, Pagani Automobili will take center stage with four Hypercars on display. Different souls coexisting within the Pagani Atelier, inspired by the same idea of timeless aesthetics and continuous technical evolution: the Utopia Roadster, the Huayra R, the Huayra Roadster, and the Zonda HP Barchetta.

The Zonda HP Barchetta: a reinterpreted classic.

The ultimate expression of the Zonda project, the HP Barchetta masterfully reinterprets the original model, maintaining a deep connection with the past and with the inspirations that have guided Horacio Pagani throughout his career, while embodying his most personal vision. Produced in only three units, it is part of the Grandi Complicazioni program, a creative laboratory where direct dialogue between the client and the Pagani Atelier gives life to masterpieces born from craftsmanship and cutting-edge engineering techniques, for a truly tailor-made experience.

The monocoque is made of Carbo-Titanium and Carbo-Triax HP52, enabling a significant weight reduction (1,250 kg) while maintaining outstanding structural rigidity, the result of technological evolution developed through the Huayra BC and Huayra Roadster projects. At the heart of the car lies a naturally aspirated Mercedes-AMG V12 engine, developed exclusively for Pagani and paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The interior evokes the golden age of motorsport and Horacio Pagani’s personal heroes, with design solutions inspired by the racing cars of Juan Manuel Fangio, creating a continuous dialogue between memory and innovation.

The Huayra Roadster: perfect harmony between lightness and power.

The Huayra Roadster was born from the pursuit of pure and absolute beauty, combined with the ambition to create an unsurpassed vehicle from an engineering standpoint. Conceived as a sculptural work originating from a single block, its forms express the balance between art and science that defines Pagani philosophy, blending passion, technical mastery, and cutting-edge experimentation.

On display will be a Huayra Roadster that uniquely interprets the model’s fluid elegance, integrating components inspired by the Roadster BC, with dedicated aerodynamics featuring a front splitter and rear diffuser. These elements were developed to effectively manage the performance of the Pagani V12, 6.0-liter twin-turbo engine, delivering 840 hp and 1,100 Nm of torque. The project combines expressive freedom with rigorous engineering, meeting the most stringent international homologation standards and demonstrating how beauty, emotion, and uncompromising performance can coexist in perfect balance.

The chassis features a central monocoque made of Carbo-Titanium HP62 G2 and Carbo-Triax HP62, with front and rear subframes in chrome-molybdenum steel. Designed to surpass the Coupé in terms of lightness (80 kg less) while maintaining uncompromised structural solidity, it showcases an engineering versatility capable of redefining the very concept of Hypercar.

Utopia Roadster: driving immersed in the landscape.

The Utopia Roadster represents the pinnacle of Pagani’s research in combining technological innovation with timeless design, keeping its analog soul intact. An uncompromised driving experience in terms of performance, weight, and structural rigidity, to find the perfect balance between open-top driving and maximum dynamic capability.

Thanks to the use of over forty different composite material formulations, including Carbo-Titanium HP62-G2 and Carbo-Triax HP62, the Utopia Roadster maintains exceptional lightness despite being powered by a Pagani twin-turbo V12 engine with no hybrid assistance (1280 kg). Developed in collaboration with Mercedes-AMG and entirely hand-assembled, the engine delivers 864 hp and 1,100 Nm of torque, offering immediate response and enhancing every driving style, from relaxed cruising to the most extreme and competitive environment.

The aerodynamic concept prioritizes efficiency and elegant forms, while driving dynamics are entrusted to active suspension, an electromechanical differential, and advanced control systems, ensuring instantaneous response in every situation. The Utopia Roadster on display is the world’s first vehicle to integrate the Pirelli Cyber™ Tyre system, enabling real-time communication between the tires and the vehicle’s electronic systems, enhancing safety and adapting performance to road conditions. The model will be at the center of a dedicated in-depth presentation of this technology, developed in collaboration with Pirelli, offering an important opportunity to explore the relationship between analog driving and electronic systems.

Huayra R: when performance takes to the track.

The Huayra R was conceived as the most extreme expression of Pagani philosophy applied to track driving, a celebration of total creative freedom, guided by a simple principle: maximum performance with maximum safety.

For Horacio Pagani and his team, the model represented a space for pure technical and artistic expression, leading to the creation of a Hypercar designed from the outset exclusively for the circuit, where it can fully express its potential and deliver an authentic, intense, and uncompromising driving experience. Its creation marked an important milestone for the Atelier, giving rise to the Arte in Pista: the tailor-made program dedicated to customers passionate about pure driving, which continues to transform motorsport into an artistic experience of the highest technical and personal level.

The design is inspired by the legendary Le Mans prototypes of the 1960s, icons of an era when speed and beauty coexisted in perfect harmony; its performance, however, is born from within. At the heart of the car beats the Pagani V12-R, a naturally aspirated 6.0-liter engine developed by HWA, delivering 850 hp and 750 Nm of torque up to 9,000 rpm. The monocoque, made of Carbo-Titanium HP62-G2 and Carbo-Triax HP62, is engineered to exceed FIA LMPH safety standards and integrates a Kevlar motorsport-derived fuel cell and a composite protective structure with 20 mm carbon fiber walls.

Produced in only 30 units, the Huayra R represents the pinnacle of technological development at the Pagani Atelier, a car designed only for the track and dedicated to true performance enthusiasts.

Above contents © 2026 Pagani Automobili SPA, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee