One of Just 76 U.S.-Spec Bugatti Veyrons Is Heading to Auction

This 2008 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 is set to cross the block at RM Sotheby’s Monterey Auction on August 14 with an estimated value between $1.5 million and $2 million. As one of the most significant engineering achievements of the modern automotive era, this meticulously maintained example combines exceptional provenance with a documented maintenance history that underscores the importance of preserving one of the world’s most technically advanced hypercars.

Developed under the leadership of Volkswagen Group Chairman Ferdinand Piëch after the company’s acquisition of Bugatti in 1998, the Veyron was conceived to redefine the limits of automotive performance. Piëch challenged his engineering team to create a production car capable of delivering nearly 1,000 hp while surpassing 250 mph, all without sacrificing everyday usability or refinement. The result was a technological masterpiece that permanently altered the hypercar landscape.

At its heart lies an 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system. Producing approximately 987 hp, the Veyron could sprint from 0 to 62 mph in just 2.5 seconds before reaching a verified top speed exceeding 253 mph. Massive carbon-ceramic brakes, adaptive aerodynamics, adjustable ride-height settings, and an intricate cooling system utilizing ten radiators showcased an unprecedented level of engineering complexity for a road-going automobile.

Production concluded in 2015 after only 450 Veyrons were built, making every surviving example highly collectible. This particular car is especially desirable as the 74th Veyron produced for the U.S. market and one of just 76 U.S.-specification coupes. Finished in an elegant Silver Metallic over Bright Silver two-tone exterior, it avoids the more flamboyant color combinations often associated with the model, while its black leather cabin with white piping and engine-turned aluminum trim pays tribute to Bugatti’s historic craftsmanship.

Equally impressive is the car’s documented ownership history. Maintained by its current owner for the past 11 years, the Veyron has been serviced exclusively by Miller Motorcars in Connecticut according to Bugatti’s factory maintenance schedule. Service records from 2021 through 2025 total approximately $540,000, covering extended warranty programs, scheduled maintenance, and specialist repairs. The car also received its biannual service in March 2025 and a major belt replacement in April 2024.

Showing just 8,641 miles, the Veyron is offered with its original delivery box, speed key, owner’s manuals, tool kit, and car cover. Combining low mileage, impeccable servicing, and outstanding originality, it represents one of the finest examples of Bugatti’s groundbreaking hypercar to reach the market in recent years.

Source: RM Sotheby’s