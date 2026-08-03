Breaking: Hennessey Blackbird Hypercar Revealed

Hennessey Special Vehicles has revealed the all-new Hennessey Blackbird, an aerospace-inspired, naturally aspirated, manual-transmission touring hypercar. Designed for drivers who prioritize emotion, engagement, and long-distance usability, it emphasizes sculptural styling and analog interaction over the increasingly digital, hybridized direction of today’s hypercars.

Blackbird is Hennessey’s third hypercar after the Venom GT and Venom F5, but unlike the F5’s pursuit of ultimate speed, it focuses on driver connection through a naturally aspirated V8, six-speed gated manual transmission, rear-wheel drive, lightweight carbon construction, and a screen-free cockpit.

Power comes from a new Ilmor-developed 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 targeting 800-850 hp and more than 9,000 rpm. Hennessey estimates 0-60 mph in 2.5 seconds and a 220-mph top speed. A bespoke carbon tub, carbon-fiber bodywork, adaptive suspension, and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires support the car’s analog character.

John Hennessey, Company Founder and CEO: “Blackbird isn’t just the next chapter in the Hennessey story, it represents the beginning of a new book. Our third hypercar, Blackbird, is unexpected by design, yet it’s exactly what I wanted to create and what our customers have been asking for. Challenging expectations has always been part of our DNA.

“From the beginning, Blackbird was guided by a simple idea: to deliver an analog experience where beauty and drama define every moment. This is not a numbers car. We set out to create an unparalleled emotional experience; from the first time you see it to the moment you take the wheel and feel the connection between driver and machine.”

Inspired by the Lockheed SR-71, Blackbird incorporates a long stance, distinctive chine line, and active vertical stabilizers that deploy automatically at 71 mph and sit at ±71 degrees. Touring capability is central, with room for two carry-on bags, four cup holders, greater cabin space than the Venom F5, and an estimated 800-mile driving range. Production is limited to 71 cars, starting at $2.5 million, with customer deliveries planned for 2029-2030.

Blackbird is positioned as a deliberate alternative to heavier, hybridized hypercars, placing the driving experience above headline numbers. Inspired by the SR-71, Bell X-1, Formula One, and LMP1 race cars, its design blends aerospace and motorsport influences while maintaining Hennessey’s identity.

Performance remains impressive—2.5 seconds to 60 mph and a 220-mph top speed—but Hennessey says sound, responsiveness, visibility, usability, and emotional connection define the car more than outright statistics.

BLACKBIRD DESIGN

Beauty drove the design from the outset. Nathan Malinick, Hennessey Director of Design: “Beauty is not a byproduct, it must be intentional. With Blackbird, every decision our team made, inside and out, was guided by our vision to create the ultimate touring hypercar: one that strikes a perfect balance between elegance and aggression, beauty and purpose, inspiring people to fall in love at first sight. As Hennessey’s third hypercar, Blackbird represents the next evolution of our design DNA and the incredible work of an entire team committed to creating something truly timeless.”

PERFORMANCE

The Ilmor-developed 6.2-liter V8 targets 800-850 hp and more than 9,000 rpm. Angela Edgar, Vice President of Lubricants Marketing at Pennzoil: “Pennzoil and Hennessey have built a longstanding relationship rooted in a shared passion for engineering excellence and pushing the limits of what’s possible. The all-new Blackbird is another exciting milestone in that journey. We’re proud to support Hennessey’s relentless pursuit of innovation with advanced lubricant technology engineered to help protect high-performance engines and deliver lasting performance. Together, we’re proving that exceptional engineering and engine longevity go hand in hand.”

INTERIOR

The cabin emphasizes maximum driver engagement through analog controls and hidden technology. Brycen Hicklin, Hennessey Senior Designer: “The Blackbird interior delivers a cockpit worthy of its name. Thoughtfully balancing mechanical tactility with refined luxury, it serves to elevate the driver and passenger experience. Every interaction rewards the driver with an authentic connection to the machine, while exceptional comfort and generous luggage capacity encourage long journeys without compromise.”

PRODUCTION

Blackbird becomes Hennessey’s third hypercar, with production scheduled for 2029-2030.

MANUAL HYPERCAR TRILOGY

Hennessey’s reputation was established through the Venom GT, expanded by the bespoke Venom F5, and reinforced by the manual F5-M. Together with Blackbird, they form the company’s manual hypercar trilogy. Blackbird represents the next stage in Hennessey’s evolution, applying the lessons of the Venom GT and Venom F5 to a naturally aspirated, manual-transmission touring hypercar designed to deliver an unforgettable driving experience rather than simply the highest performance numbers.

Above contents © 2026 Hennessey Special Vehicles, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁

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