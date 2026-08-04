Lamborghini Unveils Revuelto Miura 60° Homage

Automobili Lamborghini is marking the 60th anniversary of the legendary Miura with the debut of the Revuelto Miura 60° Homage, a limited-production special edition that pays tribute to one of the company’s most influential models. Just 99 examples will be built through Lamborghini’s Ad Personam personalization program in collaboration with Centro Stile.

The Revuelto Miura 60° Homage will make its world debut during Monterey Car Week at Lamborghini Lounge Monterey.

Originally introduced in 1966, the Miura is widely regarded as the world’s first modern supercar. Powered by a mid-mounted V12 producing up to 385 horsepower in its final evolution, the Miura exceeded 290 km/h (180 mph) and established new performance standards while introducing a design language that helped define the exotic sports car segment. Six decades later, it remains one of Lamborghini’s most celebrated models.

The anniversary edition adapts several of the Miura’s signature styling cues to Lamborghini’s flagship plug-in hybrid Revuelto. The exterior is offered in nine heritage-inspired colors originally available on the Miura, including Rosso Arancio, Verde Scandal, Blu Tahiti and Giallo.

Customers can choose between two exclusive liveries that echo the Miura’s classic contrasting lower-body treatment. One pairs an Oro Elios finish with Altanero Shiny Gold wheels, while the other combines Grigio Nimbus accents with Altanero Matte Titanium Diamond wheels.

Additional exterior details include a dedicated Miura 60 logo positioned above the Revuelto script on the side sill, a gloss black Lamborghini rear emblem inspired by the original Miura, gloss black brake calipers and matte black exhaust outlets.

Inside, Lamborghini has reinterpreted several hallmark Miura design elements. The seats feature the classic ‘cannelloni’ ribbed pattern through the company’s Classica Trim treatment, while leather extends across the center tunnel, door panels and rear bulkhead. A ‘Miura 60’ embroidered logo between the seats further distinguishes the special edition.

Each example also carries a carbon-fiber plaque identifying the car as one of the 99 vehicles in the series.

Owners of original Miuras can also work with Lamborghini’s Ad Personam division to recreate the exact color combinations of their historic vehicles, even if those specifications fall outside the nine standard anniversary colors.

“With the Revuelto Miura 60° Homage, we wanted to create a special series capable of celebrating a milestone in our history through an exclusive interpretation of our V12 HPEV super sports car,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.

“The combination of heritage-inspired liveries, exclusive Ad Personam details and production limited to just 99 examples expresses the connection between our heritage and the virtually limitless personalization capabilities that define Lamborghini. For our collectors and customers, exclusivity means authenticity, rarity and lasting emotional value.”

Mechanically, the Revuelto Miura 60° Homage remains unchanged from the standard Revuelto. Lamborghini’s flagship combines a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 with three electric motors and a lithium-ion battery to produce a combined 1,015 CV (1,001 horsepower) and 807 Nm of torque. The hybrid powertrain delivers a 0-100 km/h (62 mph) sprint in 2.5 seconds and a top speed exceeding 350 km/h (217 mph).

The Revuelto is the centerpiece of Lamborghini’s fully hybrid lineup, joining the Urus SE plug-in hybrid SUV and the new Temerario V8 hybrid as the Italian automaker continues its transition toward electrification while retaining its signature high-performance character.

Above contents © 2026 Automobili Lamborghini SpA, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁

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