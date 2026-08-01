STUNNING! 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing

The Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing owes its existence in large part to U.S. importer Max Hoffman, who persuaded Mercedes-Benz to translate the success of its W194 racing cars into a production sports car. Recognizing the marketing potential of a road-going model closely tied to the company’s competition victories, Hoffman committed to purchasing 1,000 cars for U.S. distribution—a commitment that helped secure management approval for the 300 SL.

Competition remained central to the Gullwing’s mission. Mercedes-Benz ensured the 300 SL was eligible for FIA international events and offered customers an array of factory competition options designed to enhance an already formidable sports car.

Chassis 5500517 is an exceptional example. According to its factory build record, it was equipped with the desirable Motor mit Sonderteilen für sportliches Fahren—the NSL-series engine featuring a high-performance camshaft, modified injection pump, and recalibrated distributor, increasing output by approximately 20 hp. Its matching-numbers engine carries the proper NSL designation.

The car was also ordered with the factory sport suspension, incorporating shorter, stiffer springs and special shock absorbers, along with highly prized Rudge knock-off wheels. Finished in German Racing Silver (DB 180) over red leather, it combined many of the performance features associated with the 29 alloy-bodied 300 SLs without their thin-gauge aluminum bodywork and plastic windows.

The Gull Wing Group registry traces early ownership to California club members before the car passed to noted Mercedes-Benz enthusiast Dr. Myron Glickfeld of Fort Worth, Texas. By the early 1990s, it had entered another private Texas collection, where it remained for more than three decades.

In 1994, Bob Smith Coachworks of Gainesville, Texas, performed a documented body-on restoration, preserving the Gullwing’s important factory assembly. It was refinished in its original German Racing Silver with a red leather interior and plaid seat inserts. A rare two-piece set of original Karl Baisch luggage remains secured behind the seats. Subsequent maintenance was performed by respected specialists including Eriksson Enterprises near California’s Monterey Peninsula and 300 SL expert Rene Luteraan in Southern California.

Today, the Gullwing retains the character of a carefully enjoyed automobile rather than an over-restored showpiece. Its belly pans remain fitted, while four polished-rim Rudge wheels carry correct June 1955 date codes. Consistent panel gaps, large etched Sekurit markings, properly bright-dipped window surrounds, excellent chrome, and a lightly used restored engine compartment reflect close attention to authenticity.

The 300 SL has long stood among the defining automobiles of the collector-car world, but chassis 5500517 demonstrates why not all Gullwings are equal. Its matching-numbers NSL engine, sport suspension, Rudge wheels, original color combination, long-term provenance, and documented restoration distinguish it sharply from standard-production examples.

Sitting subtly lower on its Rudge knock-offs and finished in evocative German Racing Silver, 5500517 remains much as Mercedes-Benz intended: a 300 SL with genuine competition intent, equally suited to important events and memorable roads.

Note: The vehicle is titled as a 1956 model and under chassis number 5500517.

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