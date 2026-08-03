Dan Gurney’s Race-Winning 1966 Lola-Ford T70 MkII Comes to Auction

Bonhams Cars is set to offer one of the most historically significant Can-Am machines ever built: the 1966 Lola-Ford T70 MkII Can-Am Racing Spyder (chassis SL71/34), estimated to sell for up to $1.5 million. More than an exceptionally preserved period racer, this T70 is inseparably linked to American motorsport legend Dan Gurney and remains the only Ford-powered car ever to win a race during the original Canadian-American Challenge Cup era from 1966 to 1974.

Designed by renowned engineer Eric Broadley, the Lola T70 combined a lightweight monocoque chassis with advanced suspension and aerodynamic styling that placed it at the forefront of mid-1960s sports prototype engineering. This example is powered by a 305-cubic-inch (5.0-liter) Gurney-Weslake Ford V8 equipped with four Weber 48 IDA carburetors, producing approximately 495 horsepower at 7,800 rpm. Power is delivered through a five-speed Hewland LG transaxle, while fully independent suspension completes its race-focused specification.

The car secured its place in motorsport history at Bridgehampton in September 1966, where Gurney claimed victory in the second round of the inaugural Can-Am Championship. Facing formidable competition from John Surtees, Mark Donohue, Bruce McLaren, Chris Amon, Phil Hill, and Jim Hall, Gurney led from the start and established a new race average speed record while also setting the fastest lap. The triumph remains Ford’s lone race victory throughout the championship’s original nine-season run.

Originally supplied through Carroll Shelby for Gurney’s All-American Racers organization, the T70 featured several bespoke modifications, including a reworked rear cockpit bulkhead to accommodate Gurney’s 6-foot-4 frame. Those unique alterations survive today, preserving an important piece of the car’s authentic racing character alongside its well-maintained period patina.

Following its Can-Am career, the Lola appeared during the production of the 1969 racing film Winning, starring Paul Newman, before passing through several owners. After spending two decades in storage, it underwent a meticulous restoration beginning in 2005 and has since appeared at prestigious historic events, including the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, Concours at Road America, and the Rolex 24 at Daytona as the event’s pace car.

Accompanied by extensive documentation, period photography, and a thoroughly documented ownership history, chassis SL71/34 represents a rare convergence of engineering innovation, proven competition pedigree, Hollywood provenance, and Dan Gurney’s enduring legacy. As Ford’s only original Can-Am race winner, it stands among the most desirable and historically important sports-racing cars to reach the collector market.

Source: Bonhams Cars