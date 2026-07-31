Ferrari’s Legendary “Halo” Cars Head to Monterey

One of the most significant collections of modern Ferraris ever assembled for public sale will cross the block at RM Sotheby’s Monterey Auction this August. Dubbed Ferrari’s “halo” cars, the five-model lineup traces Ferrari‘s flagship supercar evolution from the mid-1980s through the hybrid era, giving collectors a rare opportunity to bid on nearly the complete bloodline in a single auction.

Ferrari’s halo lineage began with the groundbreaking 288 GTO, followed by the iconic F40, F50, Enzo, and the hybrid LaFerrari. Each represented the pinnacle of Ferrari engineering during its era and has become a cornerstone of the world’s most prestigious collections.

Featured at RM Sotheby’s Monterey

1985 Ferrari 288 GTO

Ferrari Classiche Certified, just 1,541 km from new

Estimate: $9,000,000–$11,000,000

1991 Ferrari F40

Exceptionally preserved example with only 320 miles

Estimate: $4,000,000–$5,000,000

1995 Ferrari F50

Ferrari Classiche Certified, originally owned by Mike Tyson

Estimate: $7,000,000–$9,000,000

2003 Ferrari Enzo

Ferrari Classiche Certified, offered publicly for the first time

Estimate: $6,750,000–$7,500,000

2015 Ferrari LaFerrari

Ferrari Classiche Certified with only 711 miles

Estimate: $5,000,000–$6,000,000

If all five cars sell within their estimate ranges, the group could realize approximately $31.75 million to $38.5 million, underscoring the strength of today’s Ferrari halo-car market.

For collectors, assembling all five models has become one of the ultimate automotive achievements. Together they represent more than 30 years of Ferrari’s technological evolution—from turbocharging and lightweight construction to Formula 1-derived V12 engineering and hybrid electrification.

Above contents © 2026 RM Sotheby’s reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁

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