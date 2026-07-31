Robin Adams ©2026 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
Auctions

Ferrari’s Legendary “Halo” Cars Head to Monterey

RM Sotheby's to feature milestone Supercars from the Prancing Horse

Rex McAfee

One of the most significant collections of modern Ferraris ever assembled for public sale will cross the block at RM Sotheby’s Monterey Auction this August. Dubbed Ferrari’s “halo” cars, the five-model lineup traces Ferrari‘s flagship supercar evolution from the mid-1980s through the hybrid era, giving collectors a rare opportunity to bid on nearly the complete bloodline in a single auction.

Ferrari’s halo lineage began with the groundbreaking 288 GTO, followed by the iconic F40, F50, Enzo, and the hybrid LaFerrari. Each represented the pinnacle of Ferrari engineering during its era and has become a cornerstone of the world’s most prestigious collections.

Featured at RM Sotheby’s Monterey

1985 Ferrari 288 GTO

  • Ferrari Classiche Certified, just 1,541 km from new
  • Estimate: $9,000,000–$11,000,000

Mikey Noga ©2026 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

Mikey Noga ©2026 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1991 Ferrari F40

  • Exceptionally preserved example with only 320 miles
  • Estimate: $4,000,000–$5,000,000

Robin Adams ©2026 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

Robin Adams ©2026 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1995 Ferrari F50

  • Ferrari Classiche Certified, originally owned by Mike Tyson
  • Estimate: $7,000,000–$9,000,000

Robin Adams ©2026 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

Robin Adams ©2026 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

2003 Ferrari Enzo

  • Ferrari Classiche Certified, offered publicly for the first time
  • Estimate: $6,750,000–$7,500,000

Erik Olsen ©2026 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

Erik Olsen ©2026 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

See also

2015 Ferrari LaFerrari

  • Ferrari Classiche Certified with only 711 miles
  • Estimate: $5,000,000–$6,000,000

Robin Adams ©2026 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

Robin Adams ©2026 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

If all five cars sell within their estimate ranges, the group could realize approximately $31.75 million to $38.5 million, underscoring the strength of today’s Ferrari halo-car market.

For collectors, assembling all five models has become one of the ultimate automotive achievements. Together they represent more than 30 years of Ferrari’s technological evolution—from turbocharging and lightweight construction to Formula 1-derived V12 engineering and hybrid electrification.

More Information HERE

Above contents © 2026 RM Sotheby’s reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee  🏁

#Ferrari #RMSothebys #MontereyCarWeek #FerrariF40 #FerrariF50 #FerrariEnzo #LaFerrari #288GTO #CollectorCars #Supercars

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Rex McAfee
Published photographer and writer for several Porsche and Ferrari magazines. I currently reside in Southern California and I am very grateful for all of the opportunities the local car culture presents me with. Currently the editor of the 356 Club of Southern California. Sharing the car's history through the club's magazine is a true privilege.
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