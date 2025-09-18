Bugatti’s Veyron 20th Anniversary Celebrated

As the legendary French marque celebrates the birthday of its founder, Ettore Bugatti, this past weekend the town of Molsheim transformed into a place of celebration – honoring the legacy of both patron and brand through more than a century of unequalled automotive innovation. In this year, the 116th of Bugatti’s journey, the marque also celebrates another anniversary, in recognition of a vehicle that changed the course of automotive history: the Bugatti Veyron.

Bugatti Festival

And so, amidst the revelry of the annual Bugatti Festival, esteemed Veyron owners gathered in Bugatti’s home for Le Petit Tour – paying tribute to 20 years of the vehicle that fused peerless elegance with unmatched performance, and redefined the realms of possibility in automotive engineering.

Arriving at their luxury retreat for the weekend, Bugatti’s guests came to raise a toast to their collective passion of the Veyron legend; over an evening of warmth and welcome, sharing their unique stories and memories of their iconic vehicle, punctuated by the finest gastronomy of the region Bugatti calls home.

Celebrating the world’s 1st Hypercar on the road

In the highest of spirits and jubilance, with the dawn of a new day came the opportunity for the drivers to experience their extraordinary Veyron masterpieces in the Alsatian heartland; a tour that would journey through a majestic loop of the Vosges mountains, offering the open roads and breathtaking vistas befitting of the world’s first hypercar. Sharing a moment of conviviality with the Bugatti Club in the grounds of the Château Saint Jean, the Veyron convoy set off from Molsheim into the picture-perfect route that awaited them.

Winding through rolling hills and verdant forests, every turn revealing striking scenery, the Veyron collective proceeded through historic settlements to the venue of a lunch with a remarkable view: the 12th-century Château de Haut Barr. Renowned as the ‘Eye of Alsace’, it towers above the surrounding plain, a site steeped in majesty and rich in culture – representing the ideal venue to celebrate the cuisine and history of a region in which Bugatti has become deeply rooted.

Villa René Lalique

An afternoon of exploration, elegance, and hypercar performance awaits. The Veyron drivers can revel in the capabilities of their vehicles as they cruise across the Vosges, threading through its lush, forested routes to a country haven of relaxation and refreshment, also a site that holds special significance in Bugatti’s story.

The magnificent Villa René Lalique, constructed by René Lalique in 1920, stands as a testament to the quality and preciousness that drew his world-famous house of glassmaking to Bugatti. Manifested in pieces such as the beautiful crystal-glass tribute to Rembrandt Bugatti’s Dancing Elephant, the values of traditional craftsmanship and exceptional creativity shared by both brands have yielded works of unparalleled finesse and elegance; united in timeless beauty, an enduring quality that continues to define the allure of the Veyron to this day.

A night to remember

Returning over spectacular country roads to the Château Saint Jean, a night of celebration beckoned at the home of Bugatti. Guests were treated to a cocktail reception within the Château and a sumptuous banquet in the verdant Orangerie. During the dinner, a three-act operatic experience courtesy of the Opéra de Strasbourg paid tribute to Prof. Dr. Ferdinand Karl Piëch’s vision of an automobile fit for hyper performance in the day, and a majestic drive to the opera in the evening.

Proceeding through this evening punctuated by a symphony of beautiful engineering and auditory art, each owner could bask in the magnificence of the occasion together, honoring the iconic hypercar that united them in their passion for the marque and its unequalled achievement. As morning rose on the following day, the spirit of passion flowing through the world of Bugatti began to fill the air in Molsheim – the sound of unmistakable Bugatti engine notes coming to reverberate through the cobbled streets, as the highly anticipated Bugatti Festival came to life in the afternoon.

In the wake of a private lunch in the center of the historic town, the Veyron drivers could immerse themselves in the joy of the festivities – joining the parade through the heart of Bugatti’s home, in a celebration of all that makes the French marque unique.

Christophe Piochon, President of Bugatti Automobiles

“At such a special time of the year for our brand, the opportunity to pay tribute to 20 years of Veyron, and the passion of our customers that continue to uphold its legend, marks a poignant moment in Bugatti’s story. An audacious feat of automotive engineering, creating an entirely new segment, pushing the boundaries of what was deemed achievable – everything the Veyron represents brings together Bugatti owners and enthusiasts around the world. Le Petit Tour in the heart of Bugatti’s homeland is an exceptional way to celebrate its achievements, and the legacy of passion and inspiration that it continues to drive.”

Above contents © 2025 Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee