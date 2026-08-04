Denza Unveils Supercar

DENZA has unveiled the all-electric Z supercar at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, marking the performance flagship for BYD Group’s premium technology brand. Revealed by BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li alongside Formula One World Champion Jenson Button, the Z will be offered in Coupe, Spider and Racing variants, with a Special Edition destined for Nürburgring record attempts later this year.

Built on DENZA’s new e3 Sports Car Platform, the Z combines a triple-motor all-wheel-drive system producing 1,604PS and 1,240Nm with DiSus-M magnetorheological suspension and the company’s latest Blade Battery technology. The Coupe accelerates from 0-62mph in just 2.25 seconds and reaches a top speed of 186mph, while the Racing version cuts the sprint to 1.96 seconds and extends maximum speed to 217mph. The track-focused Special Edition is expected to exceed 2,000PS and complete the benchmark sprint in under 1.7 seconds.

A major talking point is BYD’s new FLASH Charging system, which delivers up to 1,500kW through a single connector. The technology allows the battery to charge from 10 to 70 percent in five minutes and from 10 to 97 percent in nine minutes, dramatically reducing downtime and addressing one of the biggest barriers to electric performance cars.

Designed under the brand’s “Technology Drives Elegance” philosophy, the Z combines sculpted bodywork with functional aerodynamics. Airflow management, cooling efficiency, and downforce have been engineered into every surface, particularly on the Racing and Special Edition models, which feature extensive carbon-fiber components, advanced cooling systems, and aerodynamic packages developed and validated at the Nürburgring.

Despite its supercar credentials, the Z offers surprising practicality. A 2,780mm wheelbase accommodates four seats, while the Coupe and Racing models provide up to 550 litres of luggage capacity with the rear seats folded.

Inside, the driver-focused cabin features carbon fiber, suede-effect materials and metal trim, centered around a motorsport-inspired steering wheel with dedicated Boost and Track mode controls. Standard equipment includes an 8.88-inch digital instrument display, a 12.8-inch infotainment touchscreen with Google Built-in, wireless phone charging, soft-closing doors, a digital rear-view mirror and a Devialet premium sound system. Heated, ventilated and massaging front seats are also standard.

Track mode offers advanced telemetry, launch control, drift functions and extensive chassis adjustment, allowing drivers to tailor power distribution, suspension, regenerative braking and stability systems for road or circuit use.

The 76kWh second-generation Blade Battery is integrated into the chassis using BYD’s Cell-to-Body architecture, improving structural rigidity while delivering up to 254 miles of range, depending on the model. Carbon-ceramic brakes, intelligent torque vectoring, advanced vehicle motion control and multiple active safety systems further reinforce the car’s performance and safety credentials.

DENZA says orders for the Coupe, Spider and Racing models will open this summer in selected markets, with first customer deliveries expected before the end of the year. The Nürburgring-bound Special Edition will continue development ahead of planned lap-record attempts in the autumn.

Above contents © 2026 Denza, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁

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