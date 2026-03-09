On Track With The Bugatti Bolide

At first light in South Florida, the roar of Bugatti’s W16 engine echoed across the Miami International Autodrome as Bugatti Bolides lined the pit lane of the Formula 1 arena. Here, Bugatti invited Bolide owners to experience “Feeling The Track” – an immersive program centered on the connection between driver, machine, and circuit.

On the FIA Grade 1 circuit, guests began with detailed briefings covering vehicle behavior, braking techniques, and the track’s technical sequences. Drivers then progressed through guided sessions designed to build confidence, supported by performance engineers. Initial laps were completed in McLaren 750S supercars, allowing participants to learn the circuit and refine driving lines through installation laps, six-lap sequences, and structured debriefs. With each lap, the Miami track demanded greater precision and commitment.

Drivers then transitioned to the Bugatti Bolide after a dedicated technical briefing explaining its extreme aerodynamics, racing slicks, and circuit-focused power delivery. The program included five 45-minute coaching sessions combining installation laps, performance runs, and detailed analysis.

Behind the scenes, the operation mirrored professional motorsport: tires were monitored and replaced at intervals, refueling occurred during rest periods, and data engineers analyzed performance in real time. Each driver was supported by a personal instructor and mechanic, with specialized teams managing tires, fuel, and data.

Instruction was provided by Bugatti driving coaches who are active world-class racing drivers, bringing experience from endurance racing and international competition.

“The Bolide represents the most extreme interpretation of our track ambition. In Miami, our customers experienced the performance of the car, but also the progression required to master it. ‘Feeling The Track’ ensures that every driver receives the guidance, technical support and confidence necessary to explore the Bolide’s full potential.” Alexis Ploix, Director of After Sales and Customer Service at Bugatti

As the day concluded, drivers celebrated with a champagne reception at the Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale overlooking the Atlantic. Guests shared the experience with Bugatti leadership, including Sascha Doering, Alexis Ploix, and Bugatti Pilote Officiel Andy Wallace.

“Every detail of this program reflects Bugatti’s commitment to excellence. From the structured coaching approach to the motorsport-level technical support, the experience is designed to channel the intensity and capability of the Bolide itself, into stories that will last a lifetime. It is an honor to be able to share these memories with our esteemed customers, and to celebrate their achievement together as the Bugatti family. Sascha Doering, Chief Operating Officer Bugatti of the Americas

