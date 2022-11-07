Nissan Z GT4 Unveiled At The 2022 SEMA Show

It was only a few days ago that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Nissan Motorsports unveiled the Nissan Z GT4 at the 2022 SEMA show that was held in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. global program director, sports cars Michael Carcamo also gave additional information about Nissan’s global GT4 program.

It was around the end of September when the Nissan Z GT4 was initially unveiled wearing traditional NISMO livery. For SEMA, the Nissan Z GT4 was given a unique livery that was able to bring together vintage racing heritage with modern design.

Nissan’s exclusive number, the number 23, is proudly displayed on the front hood, positioned within a rising sun circle which dates back to the very early racing liveries of the 70s. Even the Z logos that could be found near the rear quarter panel is a modern interpretation of the original Fairlady Z and 240Z badging, matched to the iconic Nissan and NISMO red and black color scheme.

For the inaugural 2023 season of the Nissan Z GT4, Nissan and NISMO will be sending cars to pilot customer teams for the SRO Pirelli GT4 America series for the US and Super Taikyu Series for Japan. Technical support will also be offered by NISMO. Orders for the vehicles will start around mid-2023, with deliveries tarting in 2024.

“The SEMA Show is an ideal place to debut our Z GT4 to racers, enthusiasts and the entire industry. We are in the throes of preparing for the 2023 racing season – testing here locally this past weekend – and we look forward to continuing to talk with teams and continue to establish the Z as a force to be reckoned with on tracks around the world,” Carcamo stated.

While the Nissan Z GT4 was being developed, NMC’s NISMO racing division testing the car extensively in Japan and the United States, and they also took part in select Japanese races. Their goal was not simply to meet the needs of the professional drivers, but also to ensure that even amateur enthusiasts will be able to enjoy the dynamic and exciting performance of the Nissan Z.

Nissan Z GT4 Specifications

Length 4,380 mm (172.4 in) Width 1,870 mm (73.6 in) Weight 1,410 kg (3,108 lbs) Note: Subject to Balance of Performance defined by the SRO Engine VR30DDTT Displacement 2,997 cc Maximum output 330 kW (450 hp) Note: Subject to Balance of Performance defined by the SRO Maximum torque 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) Note: Subject to Balance of Performance defined by the SRO Wheels Front: 18 x 10.5 Rear: 18 x 11

It should be noted that the Nissan Z GT4 is a racing car and it could not be registered for use on public roads.