New Video Series For The 35th Carrera Panamericana

It was seventy years ago when the first La Carrera Panamericana was held, and from October 14 to October 20, 2022, the 35th La Carrera Panamericana will be held. Starting from Veracruz, Mexico, participants would travel 3,610 kilometers and will finish in Durango.

From Veracruz, the group would drive north towards Oaxaca, through Mexico City, then head towards Quartero, Morelia, Guanajuato, San Luis Potosi, with the race culminating in Durango.

Leading up to this year’s event Driving La Carrera released an 8-episode documentary series titled, “To Race La Carrera”. The series shares information about what the Carrera is and provides an insider look at the event as a participant in what is popularly known as the world’s last, great road race.

There are several categories that racers can enter. There is the original Panamerican Cars Group for automotives that raced in the original Panam from 1950 to 1954. Historic Cars are for cars from 1955 to 1973. A variety of automobilia can be raced under Exhibition Cars. Cars from 1950 to 1979 can be part of the Classic Tour Category, while cars from 2015 to 2020 can be part of the Sport Tour Category.

Due to limitations by the government, only 100 participants are allowed for this year’s event. 80 of the participants will be the racers.