Morgan & BMW Celebrate 25-Year Partnership

Highlights

Morgan Motor Company marks 25 years of technical partnership with BMW, celebrating a quarter-century of shared engineering expertise and characterful performance.

A curated line-up of 14 significant BMW-powered Morgan sports cars is brought together for the first time, illustrating the evolution of Morgan design, craft, and dynamic capability since 2000.

BMW powertrains continue to play an important role in Morgan’s engineering identity, providing a strong and stable technical foundation rooted in shared values and a commitment to delivering ultimate driving joy.

Morgan Motor Company is marking 25 years of technical partnership and engine supply from BMW, a relationship that has become central to the character of its modern sports cars. BMW power has underpinned Morgan’s four-wheeled range for more than two decades, shaping both current models and a succession of landmark cars. As Morgan develops its next generation of coach-built sports cars, BMW engines will remain at the heart of the driving experience.

The partnership dates back to the debut of the Aero 8 in 2000 and spans some of the most significant cars in Morgan’s 116-year history. To celebrate the anniversary, Morgan has assembled 14 of the most important BMW-powered models from the past 25 years, brought together for the first time in a single display.

From the original Aero 8 unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show to today’s flagship Supersport, the collection traces a clear arc of technical progress and shared ambition. Alongside these bookends sit key models that mark major steps forward in performance, efficiency and dynamic capability.

The line-up features nearly every BMW engine fitted to a Morgan over the past quarter-century. It begins with the 4.4-litre M62 V8 from the first Aero 8, followed by the 4.4-litre N62 V8 used in later Aero 8s and the AeroMax. The final chapter of Morgan’s 50-year V8 era is also represented, including the 4.8-litre N62 that powered the last Aero models and Plus 8, culminating in the nine Plus 8 GTRs built in 2021.

More recent models showcase BMW’s turbocharged era at Morgan, led by the 3.0-litre B58 inline-six and 2.0-litre B48 four-cylinder. Introduced with the Plus Six in 2019, the B58 was Morgan’s first turbocharged engine and coincided with the debut of the all-new CX platform, which doubled torsional stiffness while keeping weight under 100kg. The result was a step change in performance and refinement without losing Morgan’s traditional proportions.

The B58 also powers Midsummer, the limited-run, Pininfarina-designed barchetta revealed in 2024. Its sculptural design and exposed cockpit place added emphasis on the engine’s smoothness and responsiveness. Production of the 50 bespoke examples is nearing completion, with the final cars due in early 2026.

The B48 followed in 2020 with the latest Plus Four, continuing a 75-year lineage of four-cylinder engines in the model. Tuned for relaxed, accessible performance, it suits both spirited driving and unhurried touring. The Plus Four’s return to the United States in 2025 marked Morgan’s first official four-wheeled presence there in more than two decades, made possible in part through close cooperation with BMW on emissions compliance.

Since 2020, all Morgan four-wheelers have used BMW power, aside from the limited Plus 8 GTR run. The newest example is the Supersport, unveiled in March 2025. Powered by the B58 and built on the enhanced CXV platform, it introduces a fresh design language while delivering the most dynamically capable Morgan yet.

The display also highlights Morgan’s motorsport history with BMW power, including a 2004 Aero 8 LMGT Le Mans car and a 2020 Plus Four racer run with the University of Wolverhampton. Together, they underline the role BMW engines have played on both road and track.

Taken as a whole, the 14-car collection reflects the evolution of Morgan’s design and engineering over the past 25 years, as well as the craftsmanship behind every car built at Pickersleigh Road.

“BMW has been a trusted technical partner to Morgan for a quarter of a century, and we are immensely proud of what we have achieved together,” said Morgan Managing Director Matthew Hole. “Their engines have consistently delivered the performance, reliability and character that define the Morgan driving experience.”

Over that period, BMW has supplied nearly 5,000 engines to Morgan, making it the brand’s longest-standing OEM engine partner. Today’s B48 and B58 units are assembled at BMW Group Plant Steyr in Austria.

As Morgan looks ahead, BMW powertrains continue to provide a stable technical foundation, supporting the company’s distinctive approach to lightweight, coach-built sports cars and its ongoing pursuit of pure driving enjoyment.

Above contents © 2026 Morgan Motor Company Ltd, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee