Inside the Stan Lucas Collection of Rare and Historic Automobiles

Leading automotive auction house and market leader Gooding Christie’s today announced the Stan Lucas Collection Auction, set to take place this September at the late collector’s renowned Lucas Classic Tires in Long Beach, California. One hundred lots of Antique, Brass, and Classic Era cars, motorcycles, and automobilia from the Stan Lucas Estate will be offered at no reserve during the live auction scheduled for Saturday, September 20. Admission to the sale is exclusive to registered bidders and pre-approved media only.

Born in 1938, Stan Lucas was a lifelong devotee to the vintage automobile. He began his love affair with collecting as a teenager, and at the time of his passing in early 2025, Mr. Lucas was known worldwide as one of the most prominent figures in collecting, especially in the world of Brass Era and steam-powered automobiles.

“Stan was a deeply respected and important member of our collecting community. He always purchased cars that were the very best of their kind in terms of originality and exceptional provenance. I have always been in awe of his unwavering and pure devotion to his collection,” said Gooding Christie’s President, David Gooding. “Stan would frequently and proudly tell me, ‘In over 60 years of collecting, I have NEVER sold a car!’ That very sense of commitment and dedication to his collection is why this sale is sure to be a historic and momentous occasion.”

1934 Duesenberg Model J Disappearing-Top Roadster (Estimate: $3,000,000 – $3,500,000, Without Reserve), chassis 2490, engine J-461.

Wearing coachwork by the Pasadena, California-based Walter M. Murphy Company, this Model J was purchased new by Siegfried Roebling, a member of the renowned Roebling family. In 1934, J-461 was refitted as a disappearing-top roadster with the incredibly rare option of dual rear-mounted spares. Only two other such Model Js share such a feature. Following a show-quality restoration in the mid-1980s, J-461 made its run on the concours circuit with great acclaim, securing Best Score, the ACD Fred Duesenberg Award, and Best of Show at the ACD Club Annual Reunion in 1986. It also took home First in Class at the 1986 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance®, and was selected the Best Model J Duesenberg out of 125 cars at the 1987 Gilmore Car Museum Duesenberg Show in Hickory Corners, Michigan. Prior to joining the Stan Lucas Collection, this Model J resided in a prominent Northern California-based collection for 14 years.

Magnificent Bentleys

The collection also features a pair of significant Vintage Bentleys. The magnificent 1930 Bentley Speed Six Sports Tourer (Estimate: $1,750,000 – $2,250,000, Without Reserve) has been a fixture of the Stan Lucas Collection since 1980, and retains its matching-numbers engine and original Vanden Plas fabric-covered coachwork. The Windovers-bodied 1931 Bentley Eight Litre Drophead Coupe (Estimate: $800,000 – $1,200,000, Without Reserve) is one of 100 examples ever built, and boasts incredible provenance, having been owned by famed sportsman, collector, and racer Briggs Cunningham, and the renowned Harrah’s Automobile Collection in Reno, Nevada. Purchased by Mr. Lucas at one of the renowned Harrah’s Auctions, this Eight-Litre was the very first car that Mr. Lucas entered at Pebble Beach in 1987. It has not been shown anywhere since, and still retains its original chassis, engine, and coachwork.

Brass Era

Brass Era offerings from marques such as Simplex, Mercer, and Stutz showcase the sheer might and strength of American motoring in the early years. Featured in the sale is a 1909 Simplex 50 HP Toy-Tonneau (Estimate: $1,750,000 – $2,500,000, Without Reserve) with its original Holbrook-Singer coachwork and a remarkable history dating back to its original owner, who was gifted the car upon his graduation from Cornell University. A testament to the lasting performance capabilities of these high-quality Simplex cars, this 50 HP model participated in a number of events and tours in the 1950s and 1960s, including several Glidden Tours – even being awarded the Thompson Products Award for Best Performing Car On The Tour in 1956. In 1968, it also participated in the Commemorative Transcontinental Tour in celebration of the 1908 New York to Paris race, making the trek from New York City to San Francisco.

The 1912 Mercer Type 35-C Raceabout (Estimate: $1,500,000 – $2,250,000, Without Reserve)

This Mercer also has a rich and fascinating history that dates back to 1916 and a well-documented discovery by the great collector and race promoter Alec Ullmann in 1941. Following a restoration by the famous mechanic Charlie Stich, Ulmann displayed the Mercer at important early VMCCA car meets and even drove it to victory in the first ever SCCA race at Langhorne, Pennsylvania in 1947. Refinished in its present light gray color by its next owner, Mercer enthusiast Myron “Bud” Darby, this Type 35-C Raceabout was exhibited at the 1964 New York World’s Fair. Stan Lucas purchased this car in 1995 from the famed Willet H. Brown Estate, and later exhibited it at Pebble Beach as well as the 2009 Mercer Reunion in New Jersey. Its period rival, a 1913 Stutz Bearcat (Estimate: $600,000 – $800,000, Without Reserve), formerly of the famed A.K. Miller collection and one of the only six-cylinder examples of the Bearcat known to exist, is one of several Stutz automobiles to be offered.

1911 Oldsmobile Limited Series 27 Seven-Passenger Touring (Estimate: $1,500,000 – $2,500,000, Without Reserve)

This 1911 Oldsmobile is equipped with a massive 707-cid T-head engine and 43-inch wheels. Awarded the prestigious Ansel Adams Award at the 2006 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance®, this Oldsmobile comes to market with an incredible provenance consisting of some of the most esteemed names in collecting – James Melton, Dr. Samuel L. Scher, Richard C. Paine, and Matt and Barbara Browning. Also offered is a rare and sporting 1930 Packard Model 734 Speedster Runabout (Estimate: $1,200,000 – $1,500,000, Without Reserve). One of the few, if not the only, pure, unquestioned examples of the Runabout body, this Packard has participated in numerous impressive events, including CCCA CARavans, Glidden Tours, the Colorado Grand, and an epic 29-day cross-country trip across the 48 contiguous US states.

Doble Steam Cars

The Stan Lucas Collection also features the largest single collection of Doble steam cars in private ownership. Doble Steam Motors of Emeryville, California produced the ultimate steam cars, capable of reaching top speeds exceeding 90 miles per hour. Very few of these technically advanced steam-powered automobiles were ever built, and of these, even fewer survive today. The extraordinary Dobles of the Stan Lucas Collection are led by two beautifully restored examples, the Murphy-bodied 1924 Doble Roadster E-14 (Estimate: $800,000 – $1,200,000) built for Dr. Seely G. Mudd, and the ex-Harrah Collection 1925 Doble California Top Touring E-23 (Estimate: $500,000 – $750,000, Without Reserve). Also presented is the 1925 Doble Coupe E-24 (Estimate: $400,000 – $600,000, Without Reserve) that was personally owned by Abner Doble himself and later also part of the Harrah Collection, and 1930 Doble Convertible Coupe F-30 (Estimate: $250,000 – $350,000, Without Reserve), a late-production example wearing Fisher coachwork. The Murphy-bodied 1925 Doble Touring E-17 (Estimate: $100,000 – $200,000, Without Reserve) is also a promising project car for its prospective new owner, and an ideal candidate for a thorough, show-quality restoration. A large selection of rare, original Doble parts will also be sold separately as an automobilia lot. In addition to these Dobles, the Stan Lucas Collection also features several significant steam cars from Stanley and White.

And more…

In addition to these offerings, the 100-lot auction will feature various cars from lesser-seen American marques, such as the ex-Otis Chandler 1926 McFarlan TV-6 Roadster (Estimate: $200,000 – $300,000, Without Reserve), the ex-D. Cameron Peck 1910 Stevens-Duryea Model Y 54 HP Seven-Passenger Touring (Estimate: $225,000 – $300,000, Without Reserve), and a striking Farnham & Nelson-bodied 1916 Crane-Simplex Model 5 Dual-Cowl Phaeton (Estimate: $150,000 – $225,000, Without Reserve). Other significant Classic Era highlights from the Lucas Collection include the ex-Edsel Ford, Brunn-bodied 1922 Hispano-Suiza H6B Four-Passenger Touring Phaeton (Estimate: $300,000 – $500,000, Without Reserve), a beautifully restored 1932 Auburn 12-160A Boattail Speedster ($500,000 – $750,000, Without Reserve), and a rare 1931 Cadillac Series 452A V-16 Sport Phaeton ($500,000 – $750,000, Without Reserve).

Individuals interested in learning more about any of the catalogue offerings from the Stan Lucas Collection Auction are encouraged to contact a Gooding Christie’s representative prior to the upcoming sale. Bidder registration for the September auction is now available on https://www.goodingco.com/register.

Stan Lucas Collection Auction

Date: Saturday, September 20, Registered Bidders and Pre-Approved Media Only

Location: Lucas Classic Tires, 2850 Temple Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806

Pre-Auction Viewing: Friday, September 19

General Admission: $40, includes admission for one to the viewing on September 19

Bidder Registration: www.goodingco.com/register

Live Auction Broadcast: www.goodingco.com

