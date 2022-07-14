More Exquisite Star Cars Announced For Concours Of Elegance 2022

Less than two months before the Concours of Elegance, presented by A Langhe Sohne will commence and they’re delighted to announce the star cars that will be showcased. Concours of Elegance is known all over the world as the premiere event that brings together the most spectacular and the rarest of automobiles. Once again, they will be showcasing the best of the best automobiles, many of which have not been displayed in the UK before. The 10th anniversary event of the Concours of Elegance will run from September 2 to September 4, and it will be held at the regal grounds of Hampton Court Palace.

One of the main displays at the event is the truly exceptional and what is arguably the most beautiful car of all time, the legendary Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato in its most special form. The DB4 GT Zagato has brought together the best of both worlds: high-performance DB4 GT mechanicals paired with the exquisitely stylish and light aluminum body by Italian coachbuilding house, Zagato. It is simply the ultimate 1960s road and racing Aston Martin.

Aston Martin DB4 Zagato

Chassis number 1093/R, which is finished in a stunning shade of French Racing Blue, will be on display in the coming Concours of Elegance 2022, is the third of the MP209 ‘ultra-lightweight’ motorsport-oriented examples. Made in 1961, it was delivered new to Jean Kerguen, a racer, and an avid Aston Martin enthusiast as well. In the same year, it competed at Le Mans, and a year later, it returned with a lot of mechanical and aerodynamic upgrades which includes a small rear spoiler that helps improve the stability of the car in high-speed sections of the course.

It was equipped with a 4.0-liter straight-six engine that can run more than 170 mph on the Mulsanne straight. Aston Martin specialists RS Williams recently worked on the example to restore it back to its former glory. 1093/R is arguably one of the most beautiful and valuable classics in the world, and definitely one of the most coveted Aston Martins.

1955 Ferrari 500 Mondial

Another extremely rare example that the Concours of Elegance 2022 will be showcasing is the Ferrari 500 Mondial of 1955. The sports car was given a curvaceous body by Scaglietti and Pininfarina. Only thirty 500 Mondials were produced by Ferrari, and only eleven Series II models were produced of which the example is one.

The 500 is one of Ferrari’s very successful four-cylinder racing machines. At the time, Ferrari used smaller engines so it can deliver more immediate performance on tighter courses where the most important feature is to be lightweight and have accessible power in an instant. Compared to the first generation, the Series II cars had a host of improvements like a five-speed gearbox and improved Tipo 111 double overhead cam in-line four motor, and a couple of Weber DCOA/3 Carburetors. Weighing only 720 kg, the racer’s 170 bhp does ensure impressive performance from the racer. Chassis number 0424 MD is the seventh car that was produced during the second run of 11 cars that were made. It is not just fully Classiche Certified, it is also presented in impressively original condition The example is arguably one of the best-preserved original racing Ferraris in existence. The example will definitely delight and impress the fans when it is showcased in Hampton Court Palace this coming September.

1930 Cord L-29 © Shawn Coady

Representing US automakers is a 1930 Cord L-29. Cord introduced the model back in 1929, it was built by Auburn Automobile Company stationed in Connersville, Indiana. The innovative L-29 was the first American car to introduce front-wheel drive configuration. Its new layout allowed the 2,100kg luxury car to have a very low roofline compared to its rivals.

The L-29 was powered by a Lycoming 4.9-liter straight-eight engine matched to a 3-speed transmission that powers the front wheels. It was offered in four standard body styles and the example that will b e displayed at Concours of Elegance is the Broughman model which is the rarest and the most sought-after design. It is believed that from the three-year production run of the L-29, only a mere ten examples of the Broughman model have survived.

Renowned experts at LaVine Restorations recently did a sympathetic restoration on the example. They exerted a lot of efforts to bring the example back to its original form going through great lengths to accurately reproduce the items they needed. The team event sent samples of the surviving interior fabric to the UK so it can sympathetically recreate the original trim. Today, it is resplendent in its original color combination of gleaming black finish matched with rich burgundy on the fenders and running boards. After restoration, the example garnered concours success both in and out of the United States. The upcoming Concours of Elegance is its first appearance in the UK.

These three motor cars will be on show this coming September along with numerous other spectacular and wonderful motorcar. More star cars will be announced in the coming weeks and months before the event. Apart from the main display of vehicles, the Concours of Elegance will also be putting together 1,000 cars in a variety of special features and displays. Gooding & Co will also be holding a live collector car auction.

Concours of Elegance CEO James Brookes-Ward shared, “We really are thrilled to announce these latest star additions to our tenth anniversary show. We will once again bring the world’s rarest and most spectacular motor cars –selected from the finest international collections – to the wonderful setting of Hampton Court Palace. Our fabulous line-up of motor cars will underline our position as the UK’s leading Concours event, and one of the top three in the world. We cannot wait to welcome everyone to the Palace in a little under two months’ time.”

The Concours of Elegance has always been a celebration of luxury, so apart from the automotive displays, there will be displays of art, jewelry, and fashion displays. Champagne will be provided by Charles Heidsieck, while Fortnum & Mason will be providing the picnics. Presenting Partner A. Lange & Söhne will be showcasing some of their most intricate timepieces for the guests to enjoy.

Tickets to the Concours of Elegance 2022 are currently available. Ticket prices starts at £35 for a half-day entry while full three-course hospitality packages start at £320. Tickets can be purchased from the Concours of Elegance website.