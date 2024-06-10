2024 Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance Preview

The 29th annual Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance, powered by O’Gara Coach, will bring a full day of free family fun to Beverly Hills on Sunday, June 16. This year’s Father’s Day car show will feature 100 rare and iconic vehicles, great food and plenty of entertainment. The Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance, which will take place between Wilshire Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., is one of the area’s most beloved annual events. Here’s a glimpse at what you can expect to see on California’s most iconic street:

Show-stopping cars

This year’s event will host a special celebration of hypercars, supercars, race cars, classics and custom-built showstoppers. Provided by exclusive private collections, passionate car enthusiasts and even some of the world’s most recognized manufacturers, this has become one of the country’s preeminent luxury car shows.

Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance Chairman Bruce Meyer, Beverly Hills Mayor Lester Friedman, Rodeo Drive Committee President Kay Monica Rose and renowned car buff Jay Leno will present trophies to 12 award-winning entrants—from “Most Elegant” to “Best in Show”—on the main stage starting at noon.

Interactive displays and debuts

In addition to the incredible cars, sponsors will add to the fun with interactive exhibits and event highlights. O’Gara Beverly Hills, which returns as the Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance Grand Sponsor, will feature a curated selection of automotive excellence with 13 models on display, including a first look at the new Aston Martin Vantage and McLaren Artura Spider.

New for 2024, the upcoming Netflix Film “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F”, launching July 3, will host an interactive display that offers the chance to ‘cop the look’, become Axel Foley and take home a custom photo with the iconic blue 1970 Chevy Nova in a singing Father’s Day card that will keep you humming that classic Axel F theme song.

F1 display

The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix display will feature two 2024 F1 show cars alongside race-themed props for fan photo opportunities. All Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance attendees will have the opportunity to take advantage of a special on-site ticket promotion for the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX, taking place Nov. 21-23, 2024.

Auto Vault Storage, Lucid Motors, Ferrari of Beverly Hills, RM Sotheby’s and Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills will also host displays, while longtime event sponsors GEARYS and Two Rodeo offer nearby shopping opportunities.

Great food

A great event isn’t complete without delicious food. In addition to the many restaurants and cafes throughout Beverly Hills, which can be easily referenced through the Beverly Hills Chamber’s online restaurant guide, attendees can also enjoy a variety of food trucks and carts, including Baby’s Badass Burgers, The Deli Doctor, Doc Lobsta, The Tropic Truck, Ginger’s Divine Ice Cream and King Kone Ice Cream.

Proceeds from the concours benefit the Beverly Hills Police Officers Association and Beverly Hills Firefighters’ Association, which are non-profit charities raising funds for first responders and their families.

Details

To learn more about this year’s Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance, go HERE. Owners are invited to submit their cars for display consideration here. Admission to the event is free, and parking is available at nearby parking garages.