John Cooper Works Team Podiums Season Opener

MINI USA and the John Cooper Works Race Team secured a podium finish this past weekend February 6-7 at the Sno*Drift Rally in Atlanta, Michigan, the American Rally Association’s (ARA) 2026 season opener. Competing on challenging icy and snow-covered stages, the MINI John Cooper Works 2-Door driven by Cristian Perocarpi and Carlos Schrunder in the Open 2 Wheel Drive class (O2WD) placed second in-class and 10th overall in the National Championship.

In the Limited 4 Wheel Drive class (L4WD) driving the MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4, the team of Luis Perocarpi and Mark Wells secured fourth in-class and 14th overall in the National Championship.

“We’re excited to be racing with MINI once again – this time making history with the brand’s US debut in rally.” said Luis Perocarpi, team owner, LAP Motorsport. “Both the John Cooper Works 2-Door and the John Cooper Works Countryman ALL were sure-footed on the snow-covered and icy stages, and we’re looking forward to keeping the momentum going for the next rally event in March.”

MINI USA campaigning with the John Cooper Works Race Team in ARA Rally marks a new and expanded direction of MINI’s motorsports presence in North America, building on regional rally appearances in 2025, and reconnecting the brand with its legendary rally roots.

New MINI Models Show Competitive Stripes

The two MINI vehicles competing in the 2026 ARA season include the John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4 in the Limited 4 Wheel Drive class (L4WD) and the iconic MINI John Cooper Works 2-Door in the Open 2 Wheel Drive class (O2WD). With initial safety-oriented modifications and ARA classes allowing minimal modifications from factory components, MINI’s core performance capabilities shine through.

Underscoring MINI’s adventurist spirit, the new 2026 MINI Countryman is larger, offering new levels of versatility and all-road capabilities in the compact SUV category. The MINI John Cooper Works 2-Door represents MINI’s iconic appearance, size, and performance, with a short wheelbase and “go-kart” handling.

A Heritage Rooted in Rally Success

MINI has a storied rally history defined by the iconic Mini Cooper S dominating the 1960s with its agile handling and surprising wins over more powerful cars. Key successes include victories in the Monte Carlo Rally in 1964, 1965, and 1967, and dominance in the 2010s with the MINI ALL4 Racing in the Dakar Rally.

The classic Mini, originally designed to be both a space-efficient and fuel-efficient city car by Alec Issigonis, was transformed into a rally powerhouse by John Cooper. Its small size, front-wheel drive, and “go-kart” handling allowed it to outperform much more powerful V8 rivals on tight, icy mountain passes.

The 2026 A RA Season

The American Rally Association (ARA) is the largest rally organization in the United States and promotes the country’s only cohesive, nationwide competition for the sport of stage rally: In addition to the recent Sno*Drift Rally, the 2026 ARA National Championship season includes the following events:

Rally in the 100 Acre Wood March 13-14, 2026, Salem/Potosi, Missouri

Olympus Rally April 17-19, 2026, Shelton, Washington

Southern Ohio Forest Rally June 11-13, 2026, Chillicothe, Ohio

Rally Colorado July 18-19, 2026, Rangely, Colorado

Ojibwe Forests Rally August 27-29, 2026, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota

Overmountain Rally Tennessee September 18-19, 2026, Newport, Tennessee

Lake Superior Performance Rally October 9-10, 2026, Marquette, Michigan

To learn more about the ARA and its partners, go to www.AmericanRallyAssociation.org