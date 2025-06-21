Marketplace: 1962 Shelby 260 Cobra

Highlights

The earliest serialized Cobra that may be available for decades to come

36 years of single ownership by the current Virginia-based collector since the late 1980s

Tested and driven by Henry Ford II and Ford’s Special Vehicles Team in early-1962

Displayed by its first private owner at the 1963 12 Hours of Sebring

Retains its original matching-numbers 260 cu-in V8 engine, transmission, and rear end

Completed at Ed Hugus’ European Cars in Pittsburgh as the fourth Shelby Cobra ever built

Chassis No. CSX 2003

Although much ink has been spilled about Carroll Shelby’s quest to build a world-beating sports car, the true story reveals a complex web of relationships, financial difficulties, and unsung heroes—particularly James Edward “Ed” Hugus, whose Pittsburgh dealership served as the birthplace of the first production Cobras and whose financial backing made Shelby’s dream a reality.

Shelby, a former champion racing driver initially best known for his 1959 Le Mans victory with Aston Martin, retired from the cockpit in 1960 and set his sights on creating an American sports car to rival Europe’s best. Hugus, likewise, was an accomplished sports car racer—one of the few Americans to compete at Le Mans ten times—and had opened his European Cars dealership in Pittsburgh in 1952. Both members of the post-war American sports car racing fraternity, the two men frequently crossed paths at races, indeed first discussing Shelby’s fledgling sports car idea at Le Mans in 1959. On Hugus’ suggestion that Shelby pursue AC Cars in England, whose aging Ace roadster needed a new engine supplier, Shelby seized the opportunity to install Ford’s new small-block V8, but he lacked the funding and facilities to begin production. Ed Hugus stepped forward as Shelby’s first ally—agreeing to promote, finance, and even help build the first Cobras—a partnership that would literally launch the legend of the Shelby Cobra.

According to Robert D. Walker’s definitive biography Cobra Pilote: The Ed Hugus Story, Hugus ordered the initial batch of modified AC Ace chassis and had them shipped to his Pittsburgh dealership. In early 1962, his best mechanics began installing the high-performance Ford 260 cu-in V8 engines and Borg Warner four-speed transmissions into these aluminum British bodies, completing the very first Shelby Cobras for sale. In doing so, Hugus personally financed the first seven Cobras and effectively “saved Shelby’s dream,” becoming the first Cobra dealer and East Coast distributor. The first production Cobra, CSX 2001, was finished and sold out of Hugus’s facility, and the next several cars—notably chassis CSX 2003 through CSX 2007—were likewise assembled at European Cars in Pittsburgh before Shelby established his Venice, California, base. This early effort was crucial to the Cobra’s success: it bought Shelby enough time to secure Ford’s official backing and set the stage for Shelby American’s later triumphs on track and road.

Chassis CSX 2003, the car offered here, stands as a seminal product of that Shelby-Hugus collaboration. It was the fourth Cobra ever built—following Shelby’s prototype (CSX 2000), CSX 2001, and CSX 2002 (a competition car completed by Shelby)—and is one of fewer than 75 Shelby Cobra Mark I examples originally equipped with Ford’s 260 cu-in V8 engine. Of those early Cobras, just 62 were configured for street use, the remainder being factory competition or special variants. Many of the 260-powered cars were later upgraded to 289 engines, making this preserved 260 Cobra a truly rare specimen.

According to the Shelby American Automobile Club Registry, CSX 2003 was billed to Shelby American on 27 July 1962, and was shipped to New York via boat, finished in white over a red interior. The chassis, drivetrain, and assembly kit were subsequently invoiced in the amount of $4,995 to Ed Hugus’ European Cars in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where it was completed in his workshop as one of the first production Cobras. As such, the car featured typical early Mark I specifications, including a four-barrel Holley carburetor, black, unvented fiberglass footboxes and trunk tray, a grease gun mounted on the right inner panel of the engine compartment, Wilmot Breeden Budget Lock T-handle hood latches, and 5.5-inch silver-painted wire wheels.

Interestingly, Shelby Cobras: CSX 2001 – CSX 2125: The Definitive Chassis-by-Chassis History of the Mark I Production Cars by Robert D. Walker notes several inconsistencies with the remainder of the SAAC Registry listing. Despite the registry stating that CSX 2003 was “shipped to Sebring 3/63 for use as a display car during race week, and later sent to Dearborn for inspection by Henry Ford II,” Walker contends that the car had already been consigned to Ford Motor Company in Dearborn in early-1962. Alongside CSX 2004, Ford’s Special Vehicles Team in Dearborn evaluated the early Cobra as a prerequisite to signing any formal manufacturing or racing agreement with Shelby. Company engineers—including Henry Ford II himself—inspected and drove CSX 2003 during this period, examining its design and capabilities first-hand.

It was after this important testing period that the car was shipped to George Reed’s Racing Rats (RRR Motors) in Homewood, Illinois (misidentified as Bill Reed of Chicago, Illinois, in the SAAC Registry). In Reed’s ownership, CSX 2003 was shown at the 12 Hours of Sebring in 1963, while his second chassis, CSX 2051, was entered in the 12-hour race.

Sometime after this appearance, Reed sold the early Cobra to William “Bill” E. Webbe of Barrington, Illinois. After a ten-year period of storage between 1969-1979, the car was removed and treated to a restoration completed by renowned Cobra specialist Bill Kemper of Barrington, Illinois, in late 1980. Still wearing its original white with red interior color scheme, CSX 2003 was advertised for sale in December 1981 with 22,000 miles and was acquired by Jim Thompson of Illinois. The car appeared for sale again in October 1987 with 23,000 miles and was purchased by Bill Strakosch, owner of Wes Cadillac-Oldsmobile in Waterbury, Connecticut. George Stauffer of Stauffer Classics in Blue Mounds, Wisconsin, acquired CSX 2003 in 1988 and added dark blue Le Mans-style center stripes to the car’s white finish. Robert Walker writes that, apparently unknown to the SAAC, the Cobra was then purchased from Stauffer by Mead, Colorado, resident George Raterink in the late 1980s.

The story of CSX 2003’s current ownership began somewhat serendipitously when the Virginia-based collector first acquired a 289 Cobra approximately one year prior to obtaining this exceptional Mark I example in 1989. The previous owner of the 289, who claimed to have been the car’s original owner, later approached the consignor seeking to repurchase his former Cobra. He agreed to the proposition, but only under specific conditions: “only if you find me another Cobra, and if I approve we can swap.” The former 289 owner subsequently sourced CSX 2003 and presented it as a potential trade.

Upon test driving the early Cobra, the current owner immediately recognized its exceptional state of preservation, noting that the car was in “pristine condition…very little had ever been done to it.” After taking possession, he made only one significant alteration to CSX 2003 by electing to repaint the car to remove the blue racing stripes that Stauffer had added, thereby returning it to its original all-white livery as it had appeared when first completed by Ed Hugus.

A few years after acquiring CSX 2003, the consignor received an invitation through his daughter—a Ford employee at the time—to attend a special event celebrating Carroll Shelby, hosted by Ford Motor Company in Washington, D.C. At this gathering, he had the honor of meeting Shelby personally, who examined the Cobra and praised its exceptional condition. It was during this encounter that Shelby signed the inner door of the glove compartment—the very signature that the car bears today.

For the past 36 years, the consignor has cherished CSX 2003 as both a driving machine and a piece of automotive history. Remarkably, he used the Cobra as his daily transportation to the hospital where he worked as a surgeon! This daily use continued for many years until the Cobra’s increasing value and rarity ultimately convinced him to retire it to climate-controlled storage. Even in retirement, however, the consignor and his sons would periodically exercise CSX 2003 on weekends, ensuring it remained in proper working order while safeguarding its remarkable originality.

In recent years, as the owner’s health has begun to limit his ability to fully enjoy the car, he has made the difficult decision to part with this beloved Cobra. His hope is that CSX 2003 will find a new custodian who can appreciate and enjoy it as much as he has throughout his long stewardship. As he reflects on his decades with the car, he notes poignantly that “it’s more than a car…it’s part of the family.”

Thanks to such long-term, caring ownership, CSX 2003 remains highly original today. It retains its original matching-numbers 260 cu-in engine, transmission, and rear end—a remarkable fact, as many early Cobras had their engines replaced or upgraded over the years. Blending a fascinating early history with remarkable preservation, CSX 2003 is a truly significant Cobra. Its very existence is tied to the genesis of the Shelby Cobra—from Carroll Shelby’s crucial partnership with Ed Hugus, through its role as a Ford Motor Company test vehicle, to its decades of cherished stewardship by the current owner. As the fourth Cobra ever built (and one of the very few surviving with its factory 260 cu-in V8), CSX 2003 represents an unrepeatable opportunity to acquire an exceptionally early cornerstone piece of Shelby’s legendary vision. This beautifully documented Cobra would be a worthy centerpiece for any collector who appreciates the profound story and unrepeatable provenance of the early Hugus-built Mark I Shelby Cobras.

