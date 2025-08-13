Mercedes-Benz at Monterey Car Week

Highlights

Mercedes-Benz Stargaze Theatre at Pebble Beach: Cinematic Celebration of Iconic Vehicles in Film

Exclusive Fireside Chat with the Filmmakers of F1: The Movie

Three Debuts: CONCEPT AMG GT XX, Vision V and Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Edition Emerald Isle

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 “APXGP Edition” and 1910 Benz Prinz-Heinrich to Lead Tour d’Elegance

“Silver Arrows from Stuttgart” at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Mercedes-Benz is poised to deliver a powerful showcase of the brand’s legacy, future and enduring cultural relevance with an extraordinary lineup of vehicles and experiences at the 2025 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance Automotive Week. From iconic heritage collection models on display to the current portfolio of dream cars including the debut of the highly exclusive Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Edition Emerald Isle, all the way through to groundbreaking concept models like the Vision V and CONCEPT AMG GT XX, Mercedes-Benz continues to shape the past, present and future of the automobile like no other brand.

Mercedes-Benz Stargaze Theatre

Mercedes-Benz will introduce an eye-catching, unforgettable new experience at its signature Pebble Beach location: the Stargaze Theatre. This immersive, drive-in-style showcase transforms the venue into a nostalgic tribute to the brand’s legendary presence on the silver screen. Guests are invited to witness cinematic history come to life as select scenes from iconic films will be projected on a grand outdoor screen, while examples of the Mercedes-Benz vehicles featured in those films will be displayed in front of it. The experience highlights the brand’s longstanding influence on culture—not only through groundbreaking engineering, stunning design and exemplary safety, but also as a symbol of style, aspiration and storytelling.

The celebrated vehicles on display will include:

Mercedes-Benz 190 SL (W 121) – High Society,1956

Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupe (W 198) – The Screaming Skull, 1958

Mercedes-Benz 450 SEL (W 116) – For Your Eyes Only, 1981

Mercedes-Benz 380 SL (R 107) – Beverly Hills Cop, 1984

Mercedes-Benz ML 320 (W 163) – The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997

Mercedes-Benz 220 SE (W 111) – The Hangover, 2009

F1 APXGP Race Car (W16) – F1 The Movie, 2025

F1: The Movie Joins Mercedes-Benz at the Stargaze Theatre

Mercedes-Benz and the filmmakers behind F1: The Movie will come together at the Stargaze Theatre for an exclusive fireside chat with Director Joseph Kosinski and Producer Jerry Bruckheimer. This private, invite-only event will offer a behind-the-scenes look at what fueled the creation of one of the most ambitious and exhilarating racing films ever made.

The Stargaze Theatre will also feature two standout vehicles from the film: the fictional APXGP Formula 1 team’s race car and the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 “APXGP Edition.” Limited to just 52 units globally, the “APXGP Edition” draws direct inspiration from the film’s race car, featuring a distinctive paint finish, including Race Gold accents inside and out drawn directly from the APXGP team’s livery.

CONCEPT AMG GT XX – Pushing the Boundaries of Electric Performance

Mercedes-AMG will showcase its bold new vision of electric performance with the CONCEPT AMG GT XX. The revolutionary electric powertrain features three axial flux electric motors producing over 1,341 horsepower and an entirely new high-performance battery system. This forward-looking development serves as a technological blueprint for an upcoming four-door production sports car built on the new AMG Electric Architecture (AMG.EA). The CONCEPT AMG GT XX isn’t just a glimpse into the future—it is a new dimension of performance representing the next chapter in the AMG legacy by combining cutting-edge electric engineering, outstanding endurance and hyper-fast charging with the raw emotion and racing DNA that defines the brand.

Vision V – Setting the Stage for Luxury Limousines

With the Vision V, Mercedes-Benz is further expanding its definition of luxury, crafting a distinct segment that embodies grandeur, flexibility and innovation. Built on the new, modular and scalable Van Electric Architecture (VAN.EA), this concept redefines the boundaries of what a spacious vehicle can be—transforming it into a “Private Lounge” on wheels. At the pinnacle of this new segment, the Vision V offers a first glimpse into a model lineup that will meet a wide variety of customer needs, from exclusive VIP transportation and high-end executive limousines to ultra-luxurious family vehicles. Regardless of the use case, the focus remains on unmatched comfort, premium materials and advanced digital experiences.

Exclusive Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Edition Emerald Isle

Mercedes-Maybach celebrates the exceptional scenic beauty of California’s Central Coast with the new 2026 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Edition Emerald Isle. Strictly limited to 25 units for the U.S. market, the special model features handcrafted details and exclusive finishes inspired by the region’s iconic coastal landscape.

Silver Stars Shine at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

The spirit of high-performance engineering will come alive for spectators at Laguna Seca Raceway as two icons from Mercedes-Benz take to the track: the legendary 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR race car (W 196 S) and the stunning 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss (Z 199). Together, these will captivate audiences with an unparalleled display of power, design and racing pedigree. The shared “SLR” name, which stands for “Super Light Racing,” highlights the enduring connection between past and present—bridging the legacy of the historic 300 SLR with the modern interpretation developed alongside McLaren during their Formula 1 partnership. These Silver Arrows embody the relentless pursuit of speed and innovation.

Tour d’Elegance

Among the top highlights of Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance Automotive Week is the prestigious Tour d’Elegance on August 14, 2025, tracing the picturesque route along 17-Mile Drive, through Carmel-by-the-Sea, and down the Pacific Coast Highway, combining scenic beauty with automotive heritage. Mercedes-Benz vehicles will lead the tour once again this year – this time with the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 “APXGP Edition” and an original Benz Prinz-Heinrich car from 1910, restored by Mercedes-Benz Heritage. This incredible vehicle is one of only two known in the world produced by Benz for the Prince Heinrich Tour of 1910 that have survived in their original form since their first race more than 100 years ago.

Motorsport in the Genes of the Brand at the Concours d’Elegance

Another highlight will be the display of the Mercedes-Benz W 196 R Formula 1 race car at the Mercedes-Benz Stargaze Theatre and the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, alongside the 2025 Mercedes-AMG F1 W16 E PERFORMANCE in the ’75 Years of Formula 1′ class, linking past and present racing history. Mercedes-Benz Classic will also present a Sauber-Mercedes C 9 Group C racer from the Keller Collection at Pebble Beach. The C 9 marks the 1989 return of the silver livery and powered the team to the World Championship and a one-two win at Le Mans.

Overall, Mercedes-Benz is proud to hold a distinguished place in the history of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, having earned a record 10 “Best of Show” titles—more than any other brand. Known for its timeless design, engineering excellence and historical significance, the brand has consistently impressed judges and enthusiasts alike.

