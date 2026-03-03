M Performance Track Kit for the BMW M2

BMW M Performance Parts have always made a clear statement about future-forward technology, sporty, dynamic looks, and uncompromising quality. The BMW M2 will soon benefit from the availability of an M Performance Track Kit, specifically designed for track days.

Highlights

Manually adjustable front splitter forms a single unit with the front diffuser to increase downforce.

Fixed wheel arch diffusers and a scoop under the upstream oil cooler.

Manually adjustable swan neck rear wing as used in M4 GT4 and M4 GT3 customer racing cars.

4-way adjustable damping and adjustable support bearings.

Available for order in the third quarter of 2026; pricing will be available closer to the on-sale date.

M Performance Track Kit: road-legal top performance.

Track days are becoming increasingly popular among drivers with sporting ambitions. They relish the chance to enhance their performance on a closed track and to explore the dynamic capabilities of their BMW M. Track days are all about the thrill of driving, about vehicle control, and the experience of performance.

In addition, track days foster a sense of community by bringing together like-minded people to share their passion for motorsport and BMW M automobiles. To push the boundaries even further at these events, an M Performance Track Kit will become available for the BMW M2. It enables the base vehicle to deliver even sharper handling and performance on the track.

The M Performance Track Kit includes a manually adjustable front splitter that can be deployed for use on the track. It forms a single unit with the front diffuser. This feature is complemented by wheel arch diffusers, which are not adjustable, and a scoop under the upstream engine oil cooler.

The front splitter/diffuser significantly increases downforce, with aero flicks adding even more grip. Added to this is a manually adjustable swan neck rear wing, as used on the BMW M4 GT4 and BMW M4 GT3 customer racing models. The rear wing’s angle of attack can be varied to two settings, depending on the track’s characteristics, to maximize downforce on the rear axle. It also features a unique “Race Mode” that moves the rear wing 50 millimeters rearward, significantly increasing the wing’s aerodynamic effectiveness. Another eye-catching, unique feature is the brake light integrated into the rear wing.

Other elements include a threaded chassis with 4-way adjustable rebound and compression damping, adjustable support bearings, and the first special motorsport damper system to also be road-legal. In addition, the chassis can be lowered by up to 20 millimeters at the front and rear. The height adjustment is infinitely variable.

The Track Kit’s components were developed in collaboration with BMW M specialists, who draw on expertise gained through countless races and victories. All components were aerodynamically optimized in the BMW wind tunnel. Jörg Weidinger – who is both a record driver and BMW M test engineer responsible for chassis development – was in charge of overall fine-tuning.

The components all interact uniquely, especially when combined with ultra-track tires. It’s a truly special achievement that requires the exceptional know-how of a company like BMW.

The M Performance Track Kit will be available for order in the third quarter of 2026, and pricing will be available closer to the on-sale date.

Above contents © 2026 BMW AG reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee