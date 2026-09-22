The Mercedes-AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung is a road-legal, track-focused coupe built around a 637-hp V8, rear-wheel drive and extensive weight reduction. Based on the CLE 53, it combines a widened body, carbon-fiber construction, adjustable suspension and purpose-developed aerodynamics. Each example is hand-built at AMG headquarters in Affalterbach.

Highlights

High-performance coupe delivering an uncompromisingly direct driving experience

637-hp AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine and rear wheel drive

Unique wide-body, newly developed coilover suspension and extensively engineered aerodynamics

Approximately 375 lbs of weight reduction through rigorous lightweight construction approach

Highly limited Mythos Series model handcrafted in Affalterbach – already sold out before its world premiere

Limited Collector’s Car with a Clear Track Focus

The CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung is the second model in Mercedes-Benz’s ultra-limited Mythos Series, following the 250-unit Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed. Production is restricted to just 30 cars, all of which were sold before the model’s world premiere. Each car is hand-built in Affalterbach from a CLE 53 platform, continuing a tradition of low-volume AMG specials that includes the AMG 300 CE 6.0 “The Hammer”.

Driving Dynamics as the Development Mission

The project began inside AMG’s engineering department rather than through a conventional product-development program. A small team built an initial prototype around a straightforward objective: push the CLE as far as possible toward maximum driving performance. Engineers increased power, developed a dedicated chassis and extensively modified the body while removing approximately 375 pounds compared with the donor car. The scale of the reconstruction led to the “Spezialanfertigung” designation.

AMG 4.0-Liter V8 Biturbo Engine with 637 hp

Power comes from an extensively modified M177 EVO 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 producing 646 PS, or 637 hp, and 627 lb-ft of torque from 2,500 to 4,500 rpm. A flat-plane crankshaft reduces rotating mass and sharpens engine response. Three cooling circuits manage the engine, charge air, transmission oil and 48-volt components under sustained track use and high temperatures. A high-flow exhaust developed in part with Akrapovič uses titanium to reduce weight while giving the V8 a more prominent soundtrack.

Power Delivered Exclusively to the Rear Wheels

AMG removed the CLE 53’s Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system, sending power exclusively to the rear wheels. Beyond reducing weight, the change gives the Spezialanfertigung a fundamentally different character. An electronically controlled limited-slip differential continuously varies locking at the rear axle to improve traction and stability. Under suitable conditions, the system also supports controlled drifting.

AMG SPEEDSHIFT® TCT 9G Transmission

The nine-speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT® TCT 9G automatic carries over, offering rapid shifts and multiple downshifts when maximum acceleration is required. Its behavior can be adjusted through AMG DYNAMIC SELECT. Launch Control has been recalibrated for rear-wheel drive. AMG quotes 0-124 mph in 11.4 seconds and a top speed of 193 mph.

Purpose-Developed Coilover Suspension for Precise Handling

Mercedes-AMG and KW automotive jointly developed a steel-spring coilover suspension specifically for the car. Four-way adjustable dampers provide independent low- and high-speed rebound and compression settings. Low-speed adjustment controls body movement during braking, acceleration and cornering, while high-speed settings govern responses to bumps and surface changes. The system allows owners to tailor the chassis for different circuits, driving styles and conditions.

AMG Ceramic High-Performance Composite Braking System

AMG ceramic composite brakes are paired with dedicated cooling ducts for sustained track use. The front axle uses 16.5 x 1.6-inch ventilated and perforated discs with six-piston fixed calipers, while 14.2 x 1.3-inch discs and single-piston floating calipers are fitted at the rear. Beyond their resistance to heat, the ceramic brakes reduce unsprung weight compared with conventional hardware, benefiting steering response and handling.

Wide-Body Design with Extensive Carbon Fiber Components

The bodyshell has been substantially reinforced and widened, adding 2.4 inches at both the front and rear to accommodate a broader track and larger wheels and tires. Carbon fiber is used extensively, including the front fenders, fascia, side sills, hood, roof, rear apron, trunk lid and adjustable rear wing. Polycarbonate replaces conventional glass for the rear side windows and rear window, while a lighter 12-volt battery trims additional weight.

Forged AMG Performance wheels measure 11 x 20 inches up front and 12 x 20 inches at the rear, carrying 305/30 ZR 20 and 335/30 ZR 20 tires developed from technology created for the Mercedes-AMG ONE. The body combines Mojave Silver Magno at the front with Obsidian Black Magno from the B-pillar rearward. Ride height drops 0.9 inches at the front and 0.6 inches at the rear.

Greater Torsional Rigidity, Greater Precision

Additional structural reinforcement and an integrated roll bar increase torsional rigidity, providing a stiffer foundation for the suspension and improving steering precision and feedback during high-load driving.

Aerodynamics Developed Specifically for Track Use

The aerodynamic package integrates a front diffuser, fender louvers, underbody elements and an adjustable rear wing. The front diffuser has two manually selected positions: “Street” and “Race,” with the latter reserved for circuit use. In Race mode, the diffuser’s inverted-wing profile accelerates underbody airflow to increase front-axle downforce. The center section of the carbon-fiber rear wing can also be adjusted to balance rear downforce.

Fender louvers vent the wheel wells, while channels beside the headlights route air through the wheel arches. Additional front flics contribute downforce and improve brake cooling. The nearly enclosed underbody uses longitudinal fins to accelerate airflow beneath the car. AMG says the complete aerodynamic package produces well over 550 pounds of downforce at top speed.

Specifications

Engine V8 engine with twin-turbocharging and integrated starter generator (ISG) Displacement 3,982 cc Output 637 hp at 6,000-6,250 rpm Torque 627 lb-ft at 2,500-4,500 rpm ISG output 23 hp ISG torque 151 lb-ft Drive Rear wheel drive Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT® TCT 9G Length / Width / Height 194.8 / 78.2 / 55.9 in Wheelbase 113.2 in Curb weight 4,178 lbs Weight distribution front / rear 56 / 44 % Drag coefficient (Cd) Street / Race 0.402 / 0.417 Front / rear tire size 305/30 ZR 20 / 335/30 ZR 20 Front / rear wheel size 11.0 J x 20 / 12.0 J x 20 Top speed 193 mph Acceleration 0-62 mph 3.9 s Acceleration 0-124 mph 11.4 s Acceleration 0-186 mph 36.8/36.2 (Race / Street) s

Precisely Adjustable AMG TRACTION CONTROL

With ESP switched off on a closed circuit, AMG TRACTION CONTROL allows drivers to select nine levels of rear-wheel slip. The system is calibrated specifically for the Spezialanfertigung and lets drivers adjust intervention according to tire temperature, conditions and driving preference. AMG has also removed several comfort and driver-assistance features, including PARKTRONIC, in keeping with the car’s track-focused mission.

Consistent Lightweight Construction in the Interior

The cabin receives the same weight-saving treatment as the rest of the car. Rear seats and acoustic insulation have been removed, comfort equipment reduced and the audio system simplified. A microfiber AMG Performance steering wheel uses fewer controls following the deletion of several drive and assistance functions. Lightweight racing bucket seats are standard, along with the structural roll bar and carbon-fiber door panels. An optional Performance Package adds six-point harnesses for the driver and passenger.

Above contents © 2026 Mercedes-Benz / AMG, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁

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