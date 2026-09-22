Rare 1934 Duesenberg Model J Murphy Convertible Berline Up for Auction

A rare 1934 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Berline by Murphy is set to cross the auction block at RM Sotheby’s Hershey Auction on October 8, carrying an estimated value of $900,000 to $1.2 million.

Built on Duesenberg chassis 2434, the car represents one of the less common Murphy body styles. The Walter M. Murphy Company of Pasadena was the most prolific coachbuilder for the Model J, but its later Convertible Berline design was produced in extremely limited numbers. Characterized by close-coupled proportions, a gently curved body, pronounced beltline molding, rakishly angled windshield, and rounded rear quarters, only around five examples of this configuration are believed to survive.

According to Duesenberg historian Ray Wolff, chassis 2434 was initially supplied as a chassis with engine J-416 before receiving its Murphy body. It reportedly served as a demonstrator at the Duesenberg factory branch in Chicago before being delivered on August 13, 1933, to William Boal Wood of Piqua, Ohio, a young heir to the Wood family’s prominent shovel and tool business.

The Model J subsequently passed through several owners before reaching industrialist and Duesenberg enthusiast Charles M. Knipe. During his ownership, the original engine was removed and replaced with the present hybrid configuration, incorporating bell-housing J-416 with components from engine J-405. Period photographs documented the car in notably complete condition, including its distinctive skirted “JN”-style fenders.

Its later history includes ownership by G.B. Schurmeier, Glenn Pray, J.F. Epley, James E. Anthony, George Walthers, filmmaker James Packer, and longtime Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance Co-Chairman Lorin Tryon. The car was eventually restored in its current two-tone blue color scheme before being acquired by collector Jack Finden in the late 1970s and later passing to Charles Goodman.

The present owner purchased the Duesenberg from Dr. Greg Mieckowski in 2005. It has remained largely secluded within a select collection for more than two decades, explaining its relative absence from the Duesenberg community in recent years.

Mechanically recommissioned ahead of the sale, the Convertible Berline could be enjoyed as an exceptionally significant touring car or serve as the foundation for a concours-quality restoration. As a CCCA Full Classic with rare Murphy coachwork and a documented ownership history spanning more than nine decades, chassis 2434 offers a compelling combination of design, provenance, and historical significance.

Source: RM Sotheby’s