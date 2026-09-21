Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), will offer the celebrated “Holy Trinity” of modern hypercars at its second Zoute Concours Auction on Friday, October 9, 2026. The Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren P1 and Porsche 918 Spyder represent three of the defining performance cars of the hybrid-hypercar era. The addition of the 918 Spyder brings all three together at the sale, which will be held at Approach Golf in Knokke-Heist, Belgium, in collaboration with Zoute Grand Prix Car Week.

2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach Package (Estimate: €2.600.000 – €3.000.000)

Porsche’s 918 Spyder pairs a 4.6-liter dry-sump V8 with two electric motors for a combined 887 PS and 1,280 Nm of torque, enabling a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 2.6 seconds. Production was limited to 918 cars. This 2015 example is equipped with the €60,000 Weissach Package and is described as the only European-delivery 918 finished in Individualfarbe Sport Classic Grey. Its Leather-to-Sample Espresso interior features Dress Mackenzie Tartan seat inserts. The car also benefits from a recent full dealership service.

2005 Porsche Carrera GT

Also offered is a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT (Estimate: €2.700.000 – €3.300.000), one of 80 examples reportedly finished in Guards Red. Its Dark Grey interior accompanies the Carrera GT’s signature 5.7-liter naturally aspirated V10 and manual transmission. Derived from Porsche’s motorsport development work, the V10 helped establish the Carrera GT as one of the defining analog supercars of its era. This example has been maintained to a high standard and represents a comparatively rare specification of Porsche’s flagship.

2010 Ferrari GTO

A 2010 Ferrari 599 GTO (Estimate: €1.100.000 – €1.500.000) is also among the headline consignments. The 599 was only the third Ferrari road car to carry the GTO designation, following the 250 GTO and 288 GTO. The car is documented as an official Ferrari sales-brochure example and is Ferrari Classiche certified. Finished in Rosso Corsa with a Grigio Silverstone Opaco roof, it features four-point racing harnesses and extensive carbon-fiber trim, including racing seats. It showed 24,790 km at the time of cataloging.

2020 Ferrari 488 Pista ‘Piloti Ferrari’

Broad Arrow will also offer a 2020 Ferrari 488 Pista ‘Piloti Ferrari’ (Estimate: €700.000 – €900.000), a special edition created to commemorate Ferrari’s Drivers’ and Manufacturers’ GTE titles in the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship. Produced through Ferrari’s Tailor Made program and offered exclusively to customers participating in Ferrari client racing programs, approximately 200 examples were built. This car is finished in Rosso Corsa with tricolore livery and a Nero Alcantara interior.

2022 Ferrari 812 Competizione

A 2022 Ferrari 812 Competizione (Estimate: €1.300.000 – €1.500.000) joins the sale with just 299 kilometers recorded at the time of cataloging.

Finished in Blu Tour de France with a Nero D.S./Argento Nürburgring stripe, the car has a Nero Alcantara interior with checked racing seats, Blu Elettrico Alcantara details and contrasting stitching. Its naturally aspirated V12 is the highest-revving and most powerful naturally aspirated production engine Ferrari had developed when the model was introduced.

1984 Lamborghini Countach 5000 S

The classic offerings include a 1984 Lamborghini Countach 5000 S (Estimate: €500.000 – €700.000), one of 321 examples produced. Finished in Nero over a Rosso and Nero leather interior, the Countach comes with Lamborghini Historical Certification and an extensive history that includes a full restoration completed in 2010. It was also displayed in the Pop Lamborghini exhibition at the Musée National de l’Automobile.

1992 Jaguar XJ220

A 1992 Jaguar XJ220 (Estimate: €450.000 – €550.000) represents another landmark supercar of the period. One of 277 produced, the car retains matching numbers and had covered just 6,284 kilometers at the time of cataloguing. Finished in Spa Silver over Smoke Grey leather—the color combination associated with the XJ220 concept’s debut—the low-mileage example highlights Jaguar’s ambitious return to the upper reaches of supercar performance in the early 1990s.

“These cars represent the pinnacle of both classic and modern performance,” says Philip Kantor, Vice Chairman of Europe and Senior Car Specialist at Broad Arrow Auctions. “They are indicative of a superb catalog for our Zoute Concours Auction, with cars of all eras and at a wide range of price points. Many feature wonderful provenance, including cars owned by sporting icons and members of royalty, all contributing to what we expect to be an incredibly exciting sale for both buyers and sellers.”

Above contents © 2026 Broad Arrow, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁

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