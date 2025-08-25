Mecum Monterey Reaching $45M

Highlights

Mecum Monterey 2025 reaches $45 million overall as sales continue to be finalized

Multiple vehicles sell for more than $1 million

Record attendance recorded for Mecum Monterey 2025

Top sales prove diverse with exotic, domestic, vintage and modern cars

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO – 3729GT, known as Bianco Speciale, on display to promote 2026 Kissimmee

500+ Classic Cars

Mecum Auctions returned to California’s Monterey peninsula for the area’s famed annual Car Week celebration this past weekend, attracting 500 classic and collector vehicles for auction, including 100 vintage and antique motorcycles. The auction ultimately saw overall sales reach $45 million, a total bolstered by multiple vehicles that hammered in excess of the million-dollar mark. That total is still on the rise as more sales continue to be finalized in the auction house’s Bid Goes On department.

Top-shelf rarities and coveted collector favorites make up the majority of Mecum’s annual Monterey auction lineup, and seeing them all sprawled across the manicured greens of Del Monte Golf Course is an enticing invitation. Despite the intense competition for eyes and bids with multiple auctions taking place during Car Week, Mecum’s auction drew in record attendance at this year’s event. Adding intrigue, on display at Mecum Monterey 2025 was a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO – 3729GT known as Bianco Speciale. The only 250 GTO produced in white, the car was on-site to promote its upcoming offering at the 2026 return of The World’s Largest Collector Car Auction® to be held in Kissimmee, Florida, this Jan. 6-18.

Top auction sales at Mecum Monterey 2025 were highlighted by a wide swath of million-dollar machines, led by a meticulously restored 1969 Lamborghini Miura P400 S (Lot S93) wearing a shocking shade of Verde Miura/Pistachio and selling for $1.98 million. A pair of Mercedes-Benz 300SL models followed with a ‘57 Gullwing (Lot S95), bringing $1.65 million, and a ‘59 Roadster (Lot S72) selling for $1.485 million.

From the domestic market, an absolutely stunning 1932 Duesenberg Model J Sweep Panel Dual Cowl Phaeton (Lot S47) with coachwork in the style of LaGrande demanded a final price of $1.32 million, while a 1969 Dodge Hemi Daytona NASCAR (Lot S120) driven by NASCAR Hall of Fame Driver Bobby Allison matched that amount with its own $1.32 million sale.

From the motorcycle realm, a 1910 Harley-Davidson 6-A Single (Lot S28) led sales with a final price of $115,500, and a new world record was set for a Kawasaki-brand bike with the sale of a 1974 Kawasaki Z1A 900 (Lot T70) that demanded $82,500.

If there was any uncertainty about the strength of the collector car market before this past weekend, Mecum’s Monterey 2025 auction surely set the record straight with high demand leading to substantial sales, even in the midst of a highly competitive environment hosting many of the best cars to be found anywhere in the world.

Top Sales

1969 Lamborghini Miura P400 S (Lot S93) at $1,980,000

1957 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing (Lot S95) at $1,650,000

1959 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster (Lot S72) at $1,485,000

1932 Duesenberg Model J Sweep Panel Dual Cowl Phaeton (Lot S47) at $1,320,000

1969 Dodge Hemi Daytona NASCAR (Lot S120) at $1,320,000

1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Lightweight (Lot S91) at $1,045,000

2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition (Lot S90.1) at $891,000

2025 Ferrari SF90 Spider (Lot S79) at $715,000

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black Series P One Edition (Lot S95) at $682,000

2024 Porsche 911 S/T (Lot S90) at $676,500

*The 1971 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Daytona Spider (Lot S99), 1951 Ferrari 212 Export Touring Barchetta (Lot S97) and the 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 (Lot S101) sold off the auction block within Mecum’s Bid Goes On department for undisclosed amounts.

To close out a successful Monterey Car Week, on Sunday, Aug. 17, at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, Dana and Patti Mecum won 1st in Class and were nominated for Best in Show with their 1939 Maybach SW38 Spohn Sport Zweisitzer.

For access to complete auction results, sign up for a complimentary MyMecum® account at Mecum.com. Next on the Mecum auction calendar is the Larry’s Legacy auction event, featuring the complete collection of Chicago’s Klairmont Kollections Automotive Museum. This once-in-a-lifetime auction will be held on-site at the museum’s downtown location this Sept. 19-21 and will include more than 275 vehicles and thousands of items of Road Art®. For more details on upcoming auctions, to consign a vehicle or to register as a bidder, visit Mecum.com, or call (262) 275-5050 for more information.

Mecum Broadcasts Friday & Saturday