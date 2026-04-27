Mecum “M Group” Porsche Rarities

The M Group Collection is an unapologetic gathering of 41 rare and high-performance vehicles from some of the most recognized names in automotive design. Some of these rarities hail from the “House of Zuffenhausen,” offering collectors the opportunity to acquire some of the rarest Porsches ever produced including the following selections.

1987 Porsche 959 Komfort

Highlights

Twin-Turbocharged 2.8L Flat-6, 3,521 Miles, 1 of 292 Produced

Odometer reads 3,521 miles

Unrestored

1 of only 292 Porsche 959s ever produced

Twin-turbocharged 2.8L flat 6-cylinder engine

6-speed manual transmission

All-wheel drive

Special 17-inch lightweight magnesium wheels

Power windows

Heated power sport seats

Alarm system

A stunning expression of Porsche’s technical excellence and the marque’s unwavering commitment to racing domination, the 959 pushed the limits of design, engineering and technology, and continues to amaze all who experience it, some 40 years after it entered production. Based upon a highly modified galvanized bodyshell derived from that of the 930 Turbo, the 959 was radically modified and updated. Pushing the limits of design, engineering, and materials science, the 959 featured lightweight bodywork including aluminum, polyurethane and the first automotive production use of extremely strong, yet light DuPont Kevlar.

Extensive wind-tunnel testing applied to the 959 yielded zero lift, high downforce, and optimal intake and cooling airflow. Underpinnings featured three ride-height positions, three shock-dampening settings, microprocessor-controlled ABS brakes with ventilated and cross-drilled discs, and new “run-flat” tires. The 959’s 2849cc flat-6 featured water-cooled cylinder heads, twin sequential turbochargers, and intercooling to deliver a stunning 450 brake-horsepower rating. Power was transmitted through an electronically-controlled all-wheel-drive system. Top speed nudged 200 MPH, with blinding acceleration, tenacious handling and anchor-like braking to match.

According to Excellence magazine, 339 examples of the 959 were built, including 16 prototypes, 21 “Vorseries” pre-production cars, 255 “Komfort” street models, 37 Sport models, and a final run of eight built in 1992 from remaining parts stores. Even at some $300,000 new, the per-car cost to manufacture was double, rendering the 959 “Porsche’s gift to its favorite customers.” Unrestored and offered with the odometer reading 3,521 miles at the time of writing, this 959 Komfort model is equipped with power windows, heated and power-adjustable sport seats, and an alarm system. Riding on special lightweight 17-inch magnesium wheels, this iconic and rare 959 represents, quite likely, the ultimate modern classic Porsche model.

1988 Porsche 930 Turbo Flachbau Cabriolet

Highlights

Odometer reads 57,432 miles

Factory M505 Flachbau (slant nose) bodywork

Offered with its Porsche Certificate of Authenticity, owner’s manual and service records

Turbocharged 3.3L flat 6-cylinder engine

4-speed manual transmission

Limited-slip differential

Black exterior

Replacement Black convertible top

Black leather interior

Power-adjustable heated sport seats

Air conditioning

Power windows

Analog clock

Alpine CD stereo with MB Quart speakers

930S steering wheel

4-wheel cross-drilled and ventilated disc brakes

Staggered 16-inch Fuchs alloy wheels

First shown at Paris in late 1974, Porsche’s new 930 Turbo took the sports car world by storm with its technical excellence, electrifying performance and unique, totally involving driving experience. Released for sale in the spring of 1975 with highly anticipated U.S. exports commencing in 1976, Porsche’s 911-based 930 Turbo was the road-going expression of the many technologies gained from the all-conquering 917/30, which gained infamy as “the car that killed Can-Am” during the early 1970s.

Most importantly, the 930 Turbo represented the future direction of Porsche’s racing program. In particular, the aggressive, competition-only 935 der-ivation took overall victory at the 1979 24 Hours of Le Mans, as well as other major international endurance races, including Sebring, Daytona and the Nürburgring 1,000 km. Confirming the soundness of Porsche’s turbocharged racers, the “Slantnose” 935 won 123 of 370 races entered. Predictably, Porsche’s loyal and discriminating road-car clients demanded a “Flachbau” or “Slantnose” option for their 930 Turbo.

Offered with the odometer reading 57,432 miles at the time of writing, this later-production 1988 Porsche 930 Turbo Cabriolet sports 935-style factory “M505” Flachbau (Slantnose) frontal bodywork. The potent turbocharged 3.3L flat-6-cylinder engine delivers power and performance via a 4-speed manual transmission/rear transaxle and limited-slip differential. Stopping power is provided by 4-wheel cross-drilled and ventilated disc brakes residing behind staggered 16-inch Fuchs wheels.

Casting a sinister presence in its black exterior finish and replacement black convertible top over black leather upholstery, this 1980s automotive icon features luxurious power-adjustable heated Sport seats, a 930S steering wheel, air conditioning, power windows, an analog clock and an ’80s-required Alpine CD stereo driving the tunes through MB Quart speakers. Offered with its Porsche Certificate of Authenticity, owner’s manual, and service records, all organized within an attractive storage case, this factory M505 Flachbau 1988 Porsche 930 Turbo Cabriolet is ready to deliver a thrilling experience—with the top up or down.

1994 Porsche 964 Turbo S Flachbau X83

Highlights

Odometer reads 39,366 kilometers

Limited-production model overseen by Porsche’s Exclusive Department

1 of only 10 Japanese-specification Turbo S Flachbau (Slant Nose) X83s produced

Turbocharged 3.6L/385 HP M64/50S flat 6-cylinder engine

Bosch fuel injection

KKK K27 turbocharger

5-speed manual transmission

Limited-slip differential

Front independent suspension with MacPherson struts

Rear independent suspension with coil springs and trailing arms

4-wheel ventilated disc brakes

Silver exterior with Black leather interior

Offered with books, tools, jack, spare, delivery accessories and documentation

As Porsche’s highly updated 964-Generation 911 series reached its apex in 1994, the Turbo S offered heightened exclusivity for hardcore driving fanatics as a special-order, lightweight Turbo model, similar in several respects to the all-out Carrera RS. Weighing approximately 420 fewer pounds than a “standard” Turbo, if that term could ever apply to a Porsche, the Turbo S featured an uprated engine specification and delivered extreme performance in all disciplines.

Among the many specific lightweight Turbo S features were Recaro sport seats, cloth door pulls, wind-up windows, deletion of the rear seat and radio, thinner rear and side glass, a simplified wiring harness, and composite material for the doors, engine lid and trunk lid. Aerodynamic features included the “whale tail” rear wing, rear fender air scoops, and front air scoops where fog lights formerly resided. Three-piece Speedline alloy wheels, measuring 18 inches in diameter, mounted Pirelli tires, and red-finished brake calipers were included. According to the Porsche 911 Red Book, just 80 Turbo S cars were produced. Our subject car is rarer still.

This 1994 Porsche 964 Turbo S is an “X83,” a limited-production model overseen by Porsche’s “Exclusive Manufaktur” department for the Japanese market, and is one of only 10 Turbo S “Flachbau” (Slant Nose) X83 examples produced. Offered with the odometer reading 39,366 kilometers at the time of writing, this exceptional Porsche rarity features the M64/50S 3.6L/385 HP flat 6-cylinder engine, equipped with Bosch fuel injection and a KKK (Kühnle, Kopp & Kausch) K27 turbocharger, backed by a 5-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential. Handling is delivered by a front independent suspension with MacPherson struts and a rear independent suspension with coil springs and trailing arms. Braking is via 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes, including the aforementioned red finished calipers. Finished in silver with a black leather interior, this one-of-10 X83 Flachbau 1994 Porsche 964 Turbo S is accompanied at auction by its tools, jack, spare, delivery accessories and documentation.

2019 Porsche 911 Speedster

Highlights

Odometer reads 127 miles

No. 498 of 1,948 produced

Developed to celebrate Porsche’s 70th anniversary in 2018, the 911 Speedster used the GT3’s chassis, suspension, engine and transmission, while the 911R supplied its carbon fiber hood and wings

4.0L/502 HP flat 6-cylinder engine

Extended range fuel tank

6-speed manual transmission

Heritage Design Package

Chrono Package

Front axle lift

GT Silver Metallic exterior

Black/Cognac leather interior

Bose surround sound system

Air conditioning

Navigation system

Originally delivered to The Porsche Exchange, Highland Park, Illinois

Ever since it was first applied in 1954, the “Speedster” name has defined some of the raciest Porsche road-car models to emerge from Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen. The most recent 991.2-based Speedster was released for 2019, built along a strictly limited production run numbering just 1,948 cars, corresponding to the year the first Porsche rolled out of a converted sawmill in Austria. Additionally, the 2019 Speedster provided an appropriate send-off for the highly successful 991-series Porsche 911 models.

Connecting the modern Porsche generations with the company’s illustrious past, this 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster is Car No. 498 of 1,948 produced. This special model was developed to celebrate Porsche’s 70th anniversary in 2018, using the GT3’s chassis, suspension, 4.0L/502 HP flat 6-cylinder engine, and 6-speed manual transmission, while the 911R supplied its carbon fiber hood and fenders. In addition to its many performance, comfort, and convenience features, the 911 Speedster’s lucky driver is appropriately greeted by a 10,000-RPM tachometer and 225-MPH speedometer. According to Car and Driver magazine testing, the 911 Speedster’s wide performance envelope includes 1.07g of peak roadholding on the skid pad, 0-60 MPH acceleration in 3.7 seconds, 70-0 MPH braking in just 148 feet, and a manufacturer-claimed 192 MPH top speed.

Originally delivered to The Porsche Exchange in Highland Park, Illinois, and offered with the odometer reading just 127 miles, this 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster is highly equipped with such sought-after options as an extended range fuel tank, Heritage Design Package, Sport Chrono Package, front axle lift system, air conditioning, navigation and a Bose surround sound system. Resplendent in GT Silver Metallic with white frontal graphics and “Number 21” racing roundels, over black/cognac leather, this 911 Speedster combines all the advanced engineering Porsche delivers, with impeccable heritage.

2019 Porsche 935

Highlights

40 kilometers

No. 76 of 77 examples produced worldwide and initially only offered to Porsche’s VIP customers

Track-only special that paid homage to the original 935 race cars

Bodywork designed to evoke the long-tail 935/78 race car

Factory-applied Martini Gray paint-protection wrap

Twin-turbocharged 3.8L/700 HP DOHC flat 6-cylinder engine

Direct fuel injection

PDK 7-speed automatic dual clutch gearbox with paddle shifters

Single carbon fiber Recaro seat with 6-point harness

Multifunction yoke-style carbon steering wheel

Roof-mounted escape hatch

Porsche stability management with traction control

Ventilated 4-wheel disc brakes

4-wheel independent suspension with coil-overs

Center-lock BBS wheels

Spares package includes an extra front spoiler, rear body paneling, two sets of additional wheels, brake components, a set of factory tools and a passenger Recaro racing seat with mounting bracket

Unveiled during autumn 2018 at the Rennsport Reunion VI held at California’s Laguna Seca Raceway, the modern 935 was initially offered solely to Porsche’s VIP customers. Based on the twin-turbo 911 GT2, the 2019 Porsche 935 was a track-only special that paid clear homage to the wild original 935/78 “Moby Dick” racing cars of the 1970s/80s. Featuring iconic “Slantnose” frontal bodywork, huge flared fenders and extensive use of carbon fiber composite parts, this modern Porsche 935 appropriately sports a factory-applied Martini Gray paint-protection wrap.

Car No. 76 of only 77 examples produced worldwide, this 2019 Porsche 935 is offered with just 40 kilometers of use at the time of writing. Blistering performance is delivered with its twin-turbocharged 3.8L/700 HP DOHC flat 6-cylinder engine, which also features direct fuel injection, paired to Porsche’s PDK 7-speed automatic dual-clutch gearbox, including competition-type paddle shifters. Other technical highlights of this modern 935 include 4-wheel independent suspension with coilovers, Porsche Stability Management with traction control, and ventilated 4-wheel disc brakes behind center-lock BBS wheels.

Built for serious track work with safety, the 935’s interior compartment features a single carbon fiber Recaro seat with a 6-point harness, a multifunction yoke-style carbon steering wheel, a roll cage, a roof-mounted escape hatch, and an electrically triggered fire-suppression system. Nonetheless, the vehicle is equipped with dual-zone air conditioning. Exposed titanium tail pipes and LED taillights on the rear wing leave no doubts as to this Porsche’s track focus. An extensive spares package includes an extra front spoiler, rear body paneling, two sets of additional wheels, brake components, factory tools, and a passenger Recaro racing seat with mounting bracket.

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