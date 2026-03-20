FOR SALE: 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic Countach, Lamborghini introduced a bold reinterpretation of the legendary supercar. Retaining its name—derived from a Piedmontese exclamation of awe—the new Countach LPI 800-4 blends futuristic styling with nods to the original 1974 design, including the signature silhouette, scissor doors, and hexagonal wheel arches.

However, the rest of the vehicle has been thoroughly modernized. Beneath its carbon fiber exterior lies the Aventador’s chassis and the hybrid powertrain from the Sián, pairing a 6.5-liter V12 with a small electric motor powered by a supercapacitor for a total of 802 horsepower.

The electric motor, though modest, helps refine gear changes, enhancing both performance and drivability. Inside, the cabin is more luxurious and comfortable than its predecessor. Limited to just 112 units—all sold before its 2021 debut—the LPI 800-4 is a rare collector’s piece, with one example now available through Broad Arrow’s Private Sales.

Chassis 11159, delivered on March 31, 2022, through Lamborghini Stuttgart, arrived in its striking launch color, Bianco Siderale, paired with a Rosso Alala and Nero Ade leather interior. Its original specification includes a shiny exterior carbon package, red brake calipers and engine suspension, a silver Countach badge, and Bianco Leda contrast stitching. Showing just 185 kilometers, this car represents the height of Lamborghini’s modern craftsmanship and a homage to an automotive icon.

Source: Broad Arrow Private Sales