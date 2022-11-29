Mecum Kissimmee 2023 Offers Almost 4,000 Collector Cars

In just a little more than a month, the much awaited Mecum Kissimmee 2023 will commence and recently, they have added 50 investment-grade vehicles from the Rick Grant III Estate Collection. Along with several other private collection offerings, the list of consignments for Mecum Kissimmee 2023 is nearing 4,000 vehicles and all of them will be offered at The World’s Largest Collector Car Auction® at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida from January 4 to 15, 2023.

The most diverse list of automobiles will be offered in the upcoming Mecum Kissimmee 2023 and they will include American muscle cars, classics, exotics, Corvettes, trucks, customs, Hot Rods, and a lot more. MotorTrendTV and MotorTrend+ will be doing a live coverage of the event.

Headlining The Rick Grant III Estate Collection are a 1959 Porsche 718 RSK Center Seat, a 1965 Shelby 289 Cobra Roadster, and a 1936 Bugatti Type 57. This very impressive collection includes well-preserved classic sports cars from Aston Martin, Alfa Romeo, BMW, Bentley, Jaguar, Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, Maserati, MG, and others.

Aside from the Rick Grant III Estate Collection, other collections previously announced include the Chuck Cocoma Judge and GTO Ram Air IV Collection which features a 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge Ram AIr IV Convertible. There is also the Gary Edwards Wing Car & Mopar Collection which showcases 12 meticulously curated wing cars from Plymouth and Dodge. Another dozen vehicles comes from the Lindley Collection which includes oher wing cars. The David Desiere Collection is offering nine vehicles at no reserve, while another nine vehicles will come from the Wendlinger Collection including some that had a frame-off restoration. Six select vehicles comes from the Wellborn Musclecar Museum Collection.

The Gary Edwards Wing Car & Mopar Collection

Vice President of Consignments Frank Mecum shared, “When my dad (Dana Mecum) left the auction arena at the conclusion of Mecum Kissimmee in January, he said ‘4,000 next year,’ and he meant it. Despite the demanding auction schedule that remains for this year, our consignment agents have been hustling to achieve Dana’s goal. We have less than 60 days before Mecum Kissimmee 2023 opens.”

In 2021, the Mecum Kissimmee auction was able to achieve a record of $217 million in sales, making it the first ever live collector car auction to go above $200 million.

Mecum Kissimmee 2023 is still accepting consignments, and for those who are interested, they are encouraged to submit a Request for Position so that they can take advantage of the pre-auction advertising and promotion.

For more details regarding the Mecum Kissimmee 2023 or other scheduled auctions from the company, the Mecum website is updated daily with the latest consignments with detailed information and photographs of the vehicles that will be offered during the upcoming event.

For information regarding schedule, to consign a vehicle, or simply to register to bid for a vehicle for Mecum Kissimmee 2023 or for other Mecum events, visit their website or call (262) 275-5050 to know more.

From The Lindley Collection

1971 Dodge Charger

1970 Plymouth Cuda

1957 Pontiac Bonneville Convertible

1970 Pontiac GTO Judge Ram Air IV Convertible