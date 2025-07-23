Mecum Auctions Coming To Harrisburg PA

Mecum Auctions is returning to the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, July 23-26, for the annual Mecum Harrisburg auction, where an estimated 1,200 vehicles will cross the auction block. The event will be live on ESPN+ from Thursday to Saturday at noon ET and will also be live-streamed on Mecum.com and Mecum’s YouTube channel.

10 unique collections will be offered in Harrisburg, one of which is the Winners Circle Project Collection. The five cars in this collection are the result of a nonprofit STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) student project, during which the students worked closely with their teachers and other industry professionals to create the builds. Four of the five vehicles are 1965 Factory Five Shelby Cobra Replica Roadsters, and the fifth is a 1965 Factory Five Shelby Daytona Replica. Each car is unique to the group of students who worked on it, and all proceeds from the sale of the cars will be donated back to the program.

Throwing it back to the ‘50s is The Dannie and Barbara McHone Collection, which comprises a variety of vehicles from the “Golden Age” of motoring. Included in this collection is a 1951 Mercury Custom built with a 5.0L V-8, a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Hardtop finished in Surf Green and Colonial White, and a 1959 Dodge Coronet Lancer finished in a striking red and black. This entire collection is being sold at no reserve and will cross the block on Thursday, July 24. Also in the lineup of auction-bound collections is The American Muscle Car Collection, comprising vintage American muscle cars, Mopars, and more, including a 1994 Dodge Viper RT/10 Roadster, a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible, and a 1970 Plymouth Cuda.

Along with the collections, a variety of standout vehicles are set to cross the block in Harrisburg, including the 1956 Mercedes-Benz 190SL Convertible, a main attraction finished in Medium Blue. It is equipped with a 1.9L inline 4-cylinder engine. Another highlight is the Serial No. 21 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T Convertible Pilot Car, which is one of only 61 V-code six-pack convertibles produced. European performance is represented by a red 1984 Ferrari 308 GTS Quattrovalvole built to European specifications.

For more information on Mecum Harrisburg 2025 and all other scheduled Mecum events, visit Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050. Mecum’s website is updated daily with the latest consignments and includes detailed descriptions and photographs of the vehicles offered, as well as a detailed auction and event schedule.

