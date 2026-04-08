FOR SALE: 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder

Porsche’s enduring mystique is deeply rooted in its storied motorsport success, with many of its most celebrated road cars developed alongside their racing counterparts. A prime example is the Porsche 918 Spyder, which shares core engineering with the 919 Hybrid Le Mans Prototype—the race car that secured three consecutive FIA World Endurance Championship titles from 2015 to 2017.

Both machines were built around a carbon-fiber monocoque, mid-mounted engine layout, hybrid systems with lithium-ion batteries, and advanced sequential transmissions. Developed in parallel, the 918 Spyder captivated the road car world, while the 919 Hybrid dominated endurance racing across Europe and the U.S.

Now offered on Bring a Trailer, this 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder has just 5,200 miles and is example number 405 of 918 produced. It is finished in Meteor Grey Metallic over an Onyx Black leather interior with signature acid-green accents.

Factory options include a Burmester surround sound system, dual-zone climate control, front-axle lift, adaptive suspension with double-wishbone front and multi-link rear setup, rear-axle steering, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus, electro-mechanical steering, and removable carbon-fiber roof panels.

It rides on staggered 20- and 21-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. Braking is handled by acid-green six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers clamping ventilated, drilled carbon-ceramic discs measuring 410 mm and 390 mm, respectively.

Power comes from a plug-in hybrid system combining a 4.6-liter RS Spyder-derived V8 with front and rear electric motors and a lithium-ion battery, producing a total of 887 horsepower. Sent through a 7-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission to an all-wheel-drive system with rear-wheel steering, it delivers a factory-rated top speed of 217 mph.

Source: Bring a Trailer