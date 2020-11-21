Mecum 2020 Las Vegas Auction Shows Strong Sales

Mecum Auctions hosted another highly successful live auction in Las Vegas on November 13-14. A total of 431 classic and collector cars crossed the auction block with bidding taking place both online and on-site. The 2020 Mecum Las Vegas auction had a healthy 73% sell-through rate with 316 vehicles being sold, totaling around $13 million in overall sales.

The auction event had two cars sitting at the coveted top sale spot, Lot F105, a 1967 Shelby GT500 Fastback, and Lot F165, a 2006 Ford GT, with both selling for $253,000 each. The Shelby set itself apart with a matching-numbers dual-quad 428 Police interceptor engine, while the GT only had 9,581 mileage.

1967 Ford Shelby GT500 – F105

The third and fourth spots were also tied with Lot F162, the 1967 Ferrari P4 Replica and Lot S88, a 1968 Ford Mustang GT500R Fastback that were both sold for $225,500.

1967 Ferrari P4 Replica – F162

Another tie was recorded for the seventh and eighth place with Lot S126, the 1968 Shelby GT500 Convertible and Lot S159 with the 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Resto Mod, with both selling for $165,000 each.

2006 Ford GT – F165

1968 Ford Mustang GT500CR Fastback -Lot S88

1967 Shelby GT500 Fastback -Lot F105

Several private collections were also featured in the Las Vegas auction as part of the 431-vehicle lineup. The Flintrock Collection proved to be both the audience and bidder favorite. The collection included the top selling Ford GT and Ferrari P4 Replica, as well as the other three offerings. The collection got a 100% sell through rate and an impressive overall sales of $825,000.

The Mecum Las Vegas 2020 auction top 10 Auction results are:

1967 Shelby GT500 Fastback (Lot F105) at $253,000

2006 Ford GT (Lot F165) at $253,000

1967 Ferrari P4 Replica (Lot F162) at $225,500

1968 Ford Mustang GT500CR Fastback (Lot S88) at $225,500

2012 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 (Lot S119) at $192,500

1966 Shelby GT350H Fastback (Lot F139) at $176,000

1968 Shelby GT500 Convertible (Lot S126) at $165,000

1963 Chevrolet Corvette Resto Mod (Lot S159) at $165,000

2015 Nissan GTR Nismo (Lot S87) at $156,750

1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Convertible Sedan (Lot F129) at $154,000

More information regarding the complete results can be found at Mecum.

[Source: Mecum]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...