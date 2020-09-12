Lamborghini Aventador Reaches New Production Record

This week in Lamborghini’s Sant’Agata Bolognese factory, a grey (Grigio Acheso) with red (Rosso Mimir) livery Aventador SVJ Roadster rolled off the production line to create history. The Lamborghini Aventador became the 10,000th Aventador that has been produced after a nine-year-long successful production history.

This is truly a significant milestone for Automobili Lamborghini with its V12 model. The car, which is en route to Thailand, has chassis number 10,000 and has an Ad Personam interior in red (Rosso Alala) and black finish.?

It was only in 2011 when the company introduced the first Aventador LP 700-4 into the world. With the application of cutting edge technology, it became a world standard of super sports cars.

Car enthusiasts alike were left in awe of the new technological solutions introduced into the Aventador. For instance, engineers created a ‘single shell’ carbon fiber monocoque that combined the floor, roof, and cockpit of the car into a single structure. This ensured extremely high structural rigidity which allowed for maximum performance in terms of passive safety and dynamic behavior.

In addition, the Aventador LP 700-4 has a high-performance V12 engine developed specifically for the car. With 700 HP (515kW) at 8250 rpm, the engine set an extremely high bar for the field of super sports cars at its time of introduction. Its acceleration was mind-blowing, achieving 0 to 100 km/h within 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 350km/hr.?

The model offers driving precision comparable to racing cars with the inclusion of ISR robotized transmission and a push-rod suspension system. Lastly, like the well-known Countach and the succeeding V12 models, Aventador LP 700-4 incorporated the iconic upward-opening doors.

A year following its release (November 2012), Automobili Lamborghini unveiled a Roadster version of the Aventador. Unlike the previous version, the roof is composed of two different sections and made entirely of carbon fiber using various technologies including RTM and Forged Composite. Using this technology, the roof section each weighs 6 kilograms less than the previous version. However, the innovation did not end there with the rear pillar being redesigned to give proper support for the removable roof and to effectively ventilate the engine compartment.

During the 2012 Geneva Motor Show, the Aventador J was presented for the first time. It was an ‘open’ super sports car with the interior and exterior melding into each other, with both the roof and classic windscreen dispensed by the designers and engineers at Lamborghini. With a powerful 700 HP (equivalent to 515 kW) engine, it was designed to hit speeds in excess of 300 km/h.

Lamborghini Aventador J

2016 saw Automobili Lamborghini release the Aventador Miura Homage during its 50th year anniversary. The car was a tribute to the forerunner of Lamborghini’s V12 super sports car- the Miura. Production was limited to only 50 units with the colors and key features of it reflecting the original Miura. ?

Lamborghini Aventador Miura Homage

In that same year, the Aventador S was launched that featured completely revamped dynamics, a re-engineered suspension system, and a more efficient aerodynamic design. The Aventador S is powered by a 6.5-liter 12-cylinder aspirated engine that provides an additional 40 HP than previous models. This raises the maximum power output to a staggering 740 HP. The Aventador S combines four engineering masterpieces: the thrill of driving amplified by four-wheel drive, an innovative four-wheel steering system, the new active suspension, and the new EGO driving mode.

In 2018, the Aventador SVJ was announced. “SV” and “J” standing for Superveloce and Jota, respectively. This is indicative of the sports car’s superior performance on the track. In fact, it became the fastest production vehicle on Germany’s famous Nürburgring Nordschleife track, after finishing the 20.6 km in just 6:44.97 seconds. The SVJ was limited to just 900 units in total.

The Automobili Lamborghini’s unveiling for 2019 was a one-off Aventador S by Skyler Grey, being a symbol of the fusion of two concepts of art. On the one hand, is Lamborghini automotive art- pioneering technological solutions blended with the unique design of the forms, characterized by taut lines, three-dimensional volumes, geometries, and stylistic elements of the past. On the other hand, Skyler Grey used street art techniques – airbrushing, rollers, stencils, and spray guns. The car was painted over a three week period in Lamborghini’s new paint shop.

Aventador S by Skyler Grey

The Aventador has come along way since the first V12 was produced in 2011 and has always been a leader in superior performance, power, and stylistic design. With an impressive 10,000 Aventadors being produced in the Sant’Agato Bolognese factory, a celebration is truly deserved for Automobili Lamborghini.

[Source: Automobili Lamborghini]

