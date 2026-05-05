McLaren MCL-HY Revealed

McLaren has unveiled its new MCL-HY Hypercar, marking a decisive step in the company’s return to top-level endurance racing. The car is set to compete in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the 24 Hours of Le Mans from 2027, while also forming the basis for a limited-run track-only derivative, the MCL-HY GTR, offered to select clients through its Project: Endurance program.

The prototype revealed today will undergo an intensive development schedule throughout 2026, ahead of homologation later that year. It was presented in a bold test livery inspired by the iconic McLaren M6A—a nod to founder Bruce McLaren and his long-held ambition to take a version of that car to Le Mans. The visual connection underscores McLaren’s intent to blend heritage with a renewed push into endurance racing, a discipline that has defined key moments in the company’s history, including its victory at Le Mans in 1995 with the McLaren F1 GTR.

The program also signals McLaren’s ambition to once again pursue motorsport’s “Triple Crown”—wins at the Monaco Grand Prix, the Indianapolis 500, and Le Mans. With the brand already competing in both Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series, the Hypercar effort completes the final leg of that pursuit.

On-track testing of the MCL-HY is scheduled to begin in May 2026. The program will run in parallel with development of the customer-focused MCL-HY GTR. Factory driver Mikkel Jensen will lead testing duties, joined by McLaren Driver Development Program racers Grégoire Saucy and Richard Verschoor, alongside Ben Hanley, who brings additional endurance experience.

Built to ACO and IMSA LMDh regulations, the MCL-HY features a carbon-fibre monocoque chassis and a hybrid powertrain combining a twin-turbocharged V6 engine with a motor generator unit. Output is capped at 520kW (707PS), driving the rear wheels, while minimum weight stands at 1,030kg. The package has been engineered to balance outright performance with the durability demands of endurance racing.

The project has been developed through close collaboration between McLaren Racing and McLaren Automotive, combining motorsport engineering expertise with road car design input to ensure a cohesive identity across both race and customer variants.

That relationship is most evident in the MCL-HY GTR, a track-only model developed alongside the race car. Unlike its competition counterpart, the GTR dispenses with the hybrid system, relying solely on a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6. The result is a lighter car producing approximately 730PS, designed to deliver a more direct driving experience while simplifying ownership.

McLaren is positioning the GTR as more than just a car. Through Project: Endurance, buyers will gain behind-the-scenes access to the Hypercar program, from testing phases through to the 2027 running of Le Mans. The package also includes a two-year track program spanning six international circuits, with professional coaching, engineering support, and full arrive-and-drive logistics.

Deliveries of the MCL-HY GTR are expected to begin in late 2027.

Above contents © 2026 McLaren Automobile Ltd, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee