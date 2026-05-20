Volkswagen Celebrates GTI’s 50th Anniversary

Volkswagen is set to celebrate the GTI legacy on one of motorsport’s biggest stages as the Nürburgring 24 Hours prepares to welcome an estimated 280,000 spectators for Germany’s largest racing event. The GTI anniversary weekend will serve as the backdrop for the world premiere of the new sporty ID. Polo GTI, which will be unveiled along the Ring Boulevard before a packed crowd of racing fans.

The German automaker is also targeting success on the track, entering two Golf GTI Clubsport 24h race cars in the SP4T class of the grueling 24-hour endurance race. Car No. 50 will feature an experienced driver lineup including Volkswagen development driver Benjamin Leuchter, eight-time FIA World Rallycross champion Johan Kristoffersson, and Nürburgring specialists Heiko Hammel and Nico Otto. The team will be aiming to secure a third consecutive class victory.

The second entry, car No. 76, will be piloted by Fabian Vettel, Timo Hochwind, Jonathan Mogotsi, and Nico Otto. A third Golf GTI Clubsport 24h, carrying No. 10, will compete in the SP3T class with former German national soccer player Max Kruse joined by Christoph Lenz, Matthias Wasel, and Jens Dralle. All three race cars will be prepared and fielded by Duisburg-based Max Kruse Racing.

Volkswagen says the 397-horsepower (291 kW) Golf GTI Clubsport 24h has undergone further development ahead of this year’s race. New active gearbox cooling has been introduced to improve reliability over the demanding 24-hour contest, while the engine calibration has also been refined. Lightweight construction remains a key focus, with both the doors and boot lid now made from carbon-fiber composite materials. As a result, the race car weighs just 1,200 kilograms without the driver.

The chassis has also been extensively revised to cope with the extreme demands of the Nürburgring Nordschleife, widely regarded as one of the world’s most challenging race circuits. All three GTI race cars will run on innovative E20 fuel, produced from 60 percent renewable raw materials, which Volkswagen says delivers strong performance while helping reduce CO2 emissions.

Beyond the racetrack, Volkswagen plans to turn the Nürburgring into a showcase for GTI and performance models. Alongside the debut of the electric ID. Polo GTI, the company will display additional high-performance vehicles on the Ring Boulevard. Among the highlights will be the Golf R 24H3 show car, offering an early preview of Volkswagen’s planned race car for the Nürburgring 24 Hours in 2027.

Ahead of the race start, Volkswagen will also stage a tribute to the GTI heritage with a parade featuring approximately 40 GTI models spanning all eight generations. The iconic hot hatches will lap the Nordschleife in front of thousands of fans, joined by the newly unveiled ID. Polo GTI.

Above content © 2026 Volkswagen AG reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee @rexmcafee

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