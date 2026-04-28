First 100 Years of the Maserati Trident

Maserati is marking a landmark year in 2026, celebrating a century of its Trident logo alongside the brand’s first racing victory at the 1926 Targa Florio. That win—secured by Alfieri Maserati in the Tipo 26—cemented a motorsport legacy that continues to define the Italian marque. The Trident itself debuted in that race, symbolizing a brand built on competition and performance.

Created by Mario Maserati and inspired by Bologna’s Fountain of Neptune, the emblem quickly became synonymous with racing success. Over the decades, it has achieved victories ranging from multiple Targa Florio wins to the 1957 Formula 1 World Championship with Juan Manuel Fangio, as well as more recent dominance with the MC12 in FIA GT competition.

While its design has evolved—from early rectangular badges to the now-iconic oval—the Trident has remained central to Maserati’s identity. Its latest iteration, introduced in 2020 with the MC20, refines the symbol with a more modern, minimalist aesthetic while preserving its heritage.

To mark the centenary, Maserati is rolling out a global campaign blending past and present. Historic models like the Tipo 26, Ghibli and MC12 are paired with current performance cars, underscoring continuity between heritage and modern engineering. The campaign also features a recreated narration by pioneering racer Maria Teresa De Filippis, adding historical resonance.

The anniversary has drawn institutional recognition as well, with Italy issuing a commemorative postage stamp honoring the Trident as a symbol of national industrial excellence. Together, the celebrations reinforce Maserati’s enduring identity—rooted in racing, shaped by design, and projected toward the future.