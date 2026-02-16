McLaren Artura Spider MCL39 Championship Edition

McLaren Automotive celebrates McLaren Racing’s 10th Formula 1 World Constructors’ Championship victory – and back-to-back world championships – by curating a rare chance for ten McLaren clients to be a part of this landmark moment in McLaren’s rich Formula 1 story.

Limited Production

Strictly limited to ten cars, the exclusive Artura Spider MCL39 Championship Edition has been curated by McLaren Special Operations (MSO) to mark not only McLaren’s complete Championship-winning history as a Formula 1 Constructor, but to specifically pay tribute to McLaren’s iconic 2025 race car; the McLaren MCL39 campaigned by McLaren Racing to the World Constructor’s Championship title, and driven by Lando Norris to his maiden Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship.

Henrik Wilhelmsmeyer, CCO, McLaren Automotive, Comments

“McLaren is a brand that merges the excitement of Formula 1 racing with a curated experience that matches our clients’ distinctive lifestyles. We want the connection our fans feel with our brand to extend beyond the emotional and into the tangible, by making it possible for them to be a part of McLaren history.”

Bespoke Livery

The hand-painted livery of the Artura Spider MCL39 Championship Edition blends MSO Bespoke Myan Orange with Onyx Black in an evocation of 2025’s World Constructors’ Championship and Drivers’ Championship-winning chassis. Among the details are motifs commemorating the capture of McLaren’s 10th World Constructors’ Championship. Each painted ‘10’ motif on the car body features ten stars and the finely rendered outlines of every McLaren Formula 1 car to win a Constructors’ Championship.

The exterior specification of the Artura Spider MCL39 Championship Edition is elevated with the Black Pack and 10-spoke Super-Lightweight Dynamo Forged Alloy Wheels in Gloss Black. The wheels are complemented with McLaren Myan Orange Brake Calipers with Black McLaren logos, the Stealth Badge Pack, plus the Sports Exhaust with Stealth Exhaust Finisher.

Interior

Alongside the unique vehicle exterior, MSO Bespoke interior details include ‘10’ headrest embroidery in McLaren Orange and a Myan Orange-painted 12 o’clock steering wheel marker with ‘10’ detail. Every car will also receive a Custom Casement Plaque on the center console, underpinning the exclusivity of the car’s specification. The interior specification of Performance Carbon Black Alcantara and Jet Black Nappa Leather with McLaren Vision Orange piping has been selected to pair with these bespoke details.

The Extended Satin Carbon Fibre Sill Finishers will be hand-signed by McLaren drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Every Artura Spider MCL39 Championship Edition also comes fitted with a Custom Track Record Plaque in the luggage compartment, listing the wins, poles and fastest laps secured by McLaren in the 2025 season. In addition to their car, each client will receive a hyper-exclusive 2025 Formula 1 Constructors Championship collectors’ keepsake.

Much like McLaren Racing’s competition success on track, 2025 was a landmark year of triumph for the McLaren Artura and Artura Spider. Its credentials as a next-generation high-performance hybrid supercar have been reinforced by major industry accolades, including being named Britain’s Best Drivers’ Car at the 2025 Autocar Awards and Performance Car of the Year 2025 at the Auto Express New Car Awards.

