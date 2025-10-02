BMW Cruise-In At The Petersen Museum

It was a fun-filled morning as hundreds of BMWs lined up to claim their space in the Petersen’s annual “BMW & Bretzels” cruise-in. A celebration of precision engineering and iconic design, “Bimmers” of all eras converged on top of the Petersen’s parking structure for some good old-fashioned camaraderie, coffee, and “Bretzels.”

Bill Auberlen, the most successful driver in BMW factory history and the winningest driver in IMSA history, was the morning’s special guest, and shared stories from his legendary career, meeting fans, and signing memorabilia. It was a rare opportunity to get up close with one of racing’s most significant drivers.

Gallery