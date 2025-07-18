Marketplace: Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster

Background

The Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster, introduced in 1957 as a successor to the iconic Gullwing coupe, was engineered as both a performance machine and a luxury grand tourer. Its design featured a lower, more accessible chassis with conventional doors, improving practicality while retaining its sleek silhouette. The aluminum body panels and spaceframe structure maintained lightness and rigidity.

Under the hood, the 300SL Roadster employed a 3.0-liter inline-six engine with Bosch mechanical fuel injection, producing approximately 215 horsepower. A rear-mounted four-speed manual transmission contributed to balanced weight distribution and precise handling. Performance was impressive for the era: 0 to 60 mph in under 8 seconds, with a top speed near 155 mph, depending on final drive ratio.

The independent suspension system—double wishbones in front and a swing axle in the rear—offered improved ride quality and cornering capabilities. Disc brakes were introduced in later models, enhancing stopping power.

Road & Track noted in a 1958 review, “The 300SL Roadster is not merely a convertible—it is a serious performance automobile with the manners of a thoroughbred.” Its blend of technical innovation and drivability secured its place as one of Mercedes-Benz’s most important postwar achievements.

1 of only 269 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadsters produced ex works with desirable disc brakes on front and rear axle and cast iron engine block

Delivered to the US in November 1961 as one of only four Roadsters ex works in Arabian gray DB 124 – only two documented US owners and with only two additional keepers since 1991.

Sought-after disc brakes, European headlights, Rudge adapter rims, switchable power steering with a smaller steering wheel, a Becker Mexico radio, an electric auxiliary fan, and removable Schroth seat belts.

Partial restoration by O’Keeffe Restoration, UK with repainting in light blue metallic and a new natural leather interior.

Extensively documented with existing Mercedes-Benz built sheet, GWG registry extract, UK V5 registration, old German vehicle registration document, operating instructions, customer service booklet and various invoices worth over EUR 85,000.

