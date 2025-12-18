Marketplace: Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta

Leading international collector car auction house Gooding Christie’s has unveiled an important early-production Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta, chassis 2177 GT, as the headlining lot of its upcoming Paris Auction, set to take place at Rétromobile in Paris as the official sale of the foremost European automotive event. This selection, alongside the entire, soon-to-be-announced catalogue, will be offered for auction during Gooding Christie’s live sale at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles on Thursday, 29 January.

“We are exceptionally proud to offer this Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta as one of the star cars for our first-ever sale as the official auction house of Rétromobile,” said Gooding Christie’s President, David Gooding. “Every single aspect of this car, from its exceptional documentation, history file, matching-numbers components, period competition history, stellar provenance and its attractive livery, reiterates what makes these golden-era Ferraris so valuable and important in our market.”

This 1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta (Estimate: €8,000,000 – €9,000,000), chassis 2177 GT, embodies the compelling dual-purpose nature of the Short-Wheelbase Berlinetta. Delivered to Italauto SA and sold new to a Swiss resident by the name of Zimmerman, this 250 SWB was equipped with Weber 40 DCL6 carburetors and an Abarth competition exhaust, helping it produce a roaring 243 hp. Originally finished in the seldom-seen livery of Rosso Rubino Chiaro (Light Ruby Red) with black leather upholstery, 2177 GT’s Scaglietti bodywork incorporated lightweight aluminum doors, bonnet, and bootlid along with alloy floors, aluminum trim, an external fuel filler, and competition-style quick jack brackets.

In 1962, chassis 2177 GT was acquired by Geneva banker and gentleman driver Armand Boller, who entered the car in one of Europe’s most storied motoring events – the Ollon-Villars Hillclimb, where it achieved 5th in Class. Its next owner, hotelier and privateer racer Walter Ringgenberg of Bern, Switzerland entered the Ferrari in several Swiss hill climbs throughout 1964 with commendable success. It eventually passed through several American owners, and consequently, 2177 GT enjoyed notable outings at various North American events, including the Mount Equinox Hill Climb, Lime Rock, and numerous annual Ferrari Club of America National Meets.

In the mid-1970s, under the ownership of FCA member and esteemed collector Jim Riff of Illinois, 2177 GT underwent a meticulous restoration by Skip McCabe, after which the SWB Berlinetta became a fixture on the concours circuit, earning top awards at FCA National Meets in 1976, 1978, and 1979. It was also featured on the cover of Ken Gross’s landmark book, Ferrari 250GT SWB.

In the mid-1990s, under the ownership of Martin van Doorne, 2177 GT underwent another exacting restoration, and soon after was exhibited at Ferrari’s 50th Anniversary celebrations in Rome and Maranello. Two decades later, the car was also featured at Ferrari’s official 70th Anniversary festivities at Fiorano. Offered today from a UK-based collection, 2177 GT presents in superb condition, and retains its original matching-numbers engine, gearbox, and differential per Ferrari factory build sheets – a rather rare distinction among SWB Berlinettas. Most recently, 2177 GT has been refinished in its original, as-delivered livery of Rosso Rubino Chiaro over Nero, a highly attractive and seldom seen color scheme that suits this iconic design beautifully.

A particularly compelling example sure to stand out whether on the concours lawn, historic race track, or open road, it embodies the very essence of Ferrari’s golden age through its rare specification, period competition history, excellent provenance, and uncommon authenticity.

Above contents © 2025 Gooding & Company LLC / Mathieu Heurtault, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee

