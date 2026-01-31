First Rimac Nevera R ‘Founder’s Edition’ Delivered

Rimac Automobili has delivered the first Nevera R Founder’s Edition to its owner at The I.C.E. St. Moritz this week, marking the public debut of this exclusive ten-car series at one of the world’s most prestigious winter automotive gatherings. Set against the spectacular backdrop of the frozen Lake St. Moritz, 1,800 meters above sea level, the vehicle on display features a bespoke two-tone configuration with Cote D’Azur glossy paint on the upper body and Titanium Silver glossy lower, separated by a dramatic color split that emphasizes the Nevera R’s aggressive stance. The ultra-thin central roof stripe—measuring just two millimeters at its thinnest point—incorporates Rimac’s signature cravat motif and subtle circuit board graphics.

This marks the first public appearance of the Nevera R Founder’s Edition, displayed in a static showcase alongside Mate Rimac’s personal Nevera, which he’ll drive on the frozen lake on Friday, 30th January. The delivery comes as Nevera R customer deliveries began in late 2025, with this exclusive Founder’s Edition representing the pinnacle of Rimac’s bespoke personalization capabilities.

“The I.C.E. St. Moritz represents everything we love about automotive culture: encouraging the owners of the rarest and most significant cars in the world to get out and use them to not only enjoy them but share them with the world. Delivering the first Nevera R Founder’s Edition here feels right, as a car that offers our customers more access into our world than ever before.” Mate Rimac, Founder and President of the Rimac Group, CEO Bugatti Rimac and Rimac Technology

The Nevera R Founder’s Edition offers an experience that extends far beyond the vehicle itself. Limited to just ten examples worldwide – all of which were allocated within a week of their private announcement – each Founder’s Edition unlocks unprecedented access to the world of Rimac. Owners begin their journey with a deeply personal configuration session at the Rimac Campus in Zagreb, working directly with Mate Rimac, Design Director Frank Heyl and the design team using sophisticated V-RED visualization software.

Throughout their ownership, the ten Founder’s Club members receive priority invitations to product previews, direct access to Bugatti Rimac headquarters, invitations to performance showcases and record-breaking runs, involvement in strategy discussions with the leadership team, and input into research and development for future groundbreaking vehicles.

This first vehicle’s specifications showcase the extensive personalization options available to Founder’s Edition clients. The interior features full leather dashboard components in Indigo Blue with bespoke stitching, Indigo Blue primary seat upholstery, Silver driver’s seat upholstery, and heat-stamped detailing. Central roof stripe stitching uses Silver and Dark Blue, while the dashboard console is tinted matte black carbon. Primary anodization to the switchgear is finished in dark grey satin. Additional bespoke touches include Mate’s signature and the signatures of other involved team members, permanently applied with a silver marker on the door sill

The Nevera R itself represents a bold evolution of Rimac’s pioneering hypercar. Shifting from Hyper GT to Hyper Sportscar, it delivers 2,107 hp through four individual motors controlled by Rimac’s next-generation All-Wheel Torque Vectoring (R-AWTV) system. Recently awarded a Red Dot Award for Product Design, the Nevera R achieved a record 0–60 mph time of 1.66 seconds and a top speed of 431.45 km/h (268.2 mph). In 2025 alone, it set 24 verified performance world records.

Enhanced aerodynamics deliver 15% more downforce than the standard Nevera, while new Michelin Cup 2 tires reduce total understeer by 10% and increase lateral grip by 5%. The result is a lap time around the Nardo Handling Track reduced by 3.8 seconds. Built around the next-generation 108kWh Rimac battery pack, the Nevera R achieves 300 km/h (186 mph) in just 8.66 seconds while maintaining the refinement and usability expected from a Rimac hypercar.

Following delivery at The I.C.E., each Founder’s Edition owner will receive specialist driver training from Rimac’s professional testing team, who have covered tens of thousands of miles developing the Nevera and Nevera R. Mate Rimac personally oversees the delivery of all ten examples, ensuring each owner receives the full Founder’s Edition experience.

The I.C.E. St. Moritz, taking place January 30–31, 2026, has established itself as one of Europe’s most prestigious automotive gatherings, where historic racing legends and contemporary hypercars converge on the frozen lake. The event’s unique setting provides an unparalleled backdrop for Rimac’s most exclusive creation to make its public debut.

The Nevera R production run is limited to just 40 units worldwide, with the ten Founder’s Edition examples representing the ultimate expression of Rimac’s personalization philosophy and commitment to creating extraordinary experiences for its most visionary clients.

Above contents © 2026 Rimac Auotmobili Ltd, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee