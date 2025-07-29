Marketplace: Aston Martin Pair Celebrates Zagato DBZ Centerary

Highlights

1963 Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato Continuation

Originally sold as a pair, created for Aston Martin’s 2019 DBZ Centenary Collection

One of only 19 DBZ Centenary Collection pairs commemorating the 100th anniversary of Carrozzeria Zagato

A bespoke build, handcrafted at Aston Martin’s Heritage Division in Newport Pagnell

A left-hand drive example in Caribbean Pearl over Obsidian Black and Connolly Blue leather interior

Powered by a 4.7-liter straight-six producing 390 horsepower, four-speed gearbox, and limited-slip differential

An extraordinary opportunity to acquire the DB4 GT Zagato with 63 test and delivery miles at cataloging

Offered with a Florida title

2020 Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato

Sold as a pairing created for Aston Martin’s 2019 DBZ Centenary Collection

One of only 19 DBZ Centenary Collection pairs commemorating the 100th anniversary of Carrozzeria Zagato

Based on the DBS Superleggera and finished in Caribbean Pearl with a Dark Knight leather Monotone interior

Equipped with nearly £47,000 in optional extras that include an exposed Gloss Carbon Fiber “Double Bubble” Zagato Roof

Powered by an uprated 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V12 producing 760 horsepower

A sophisticated instant classic from Zagato’s 60-year relationship with Aston Martin, with just 227 miles at cataloging

The relationship between Aston Martin and Carrozzeria Zagato may seem like a romantic dalliance rekindled every few years, leading to the creation of an exquisite, limited-production supercar; yet, it wasn’t always this way. In fact, the first pairing of the two in 1960 was a highly practical concern. At the time, John Wyer was the Race Department Manager for Aston Martin and had successfully turned the DB4 into a proper GT race car by shortening the wheelbase and removing significant weight. Yet Wyer, who would go on to lead the Gulf Ford GT40 and Porsche 917 programs, thought the DB4 GT could go one better.

Enter Zagato and Ercole Spada. The Milanese design house and coachbuilder enlisted the then 23-year-old Spada to clothe the DB4 GT in thin, aerodynamic aluminum Superleggera coachwork, further reducing weight. While this was likely not part of the design brief, it was completely expected and, in the process, created one of the most beautiful, sought-after GT racers of all time. Since setting the tone with its debut at the 1960 London Motor Show in the DB4 GT Zagato, the combination of Aston Martin, the constructor, and Zagato, the carrozziera, has carried forth throughout the decades, sometimes polarizing, often theatrical, and always lusted after.

Yes, the DB4 GT Zagato is a spectacularly beautiful design, further enhancing Touring’s standard DB4. As the saying goes, “What’s fast is beautiful,” and the DB4 Zagato was certainly both. Powering the early 1960s racer was an uprated Tadek Marek-designed 3.7-liter straight-six with an increased 314 horsepower over the standard 240. The lightweight racer was perfectly designed for early 1960s GT and endurance racing; so too were the Ferrari 250 GT SWB and 250 GTO, which often played the foil. The life of a top-level racing car is usually short, and no matter how attractive, production numbers are often low. Only 19 examples of the Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato were produced during the period; yet, nearly 60 years later, the flame between the two companies would reignite in the form of 19 additional DB4 GT Zagato Continuations, inspired by the 100th anniversary of Carrozzeria Zagato.

Announced at Audrain’s Newport Concours in October 2019, the DBZ Centenary Collection would combine both old and new in myriad ways. The collection pairing comprises a track-only DB4 GT Zagato Continuation and a contemporary DBS Superleggera-based DBS GT Zagato that retailed at an impressive £6.1 million. All 19 pairs were quickly snapped up. Those fortunate enough to place an order for both were notified that the DB4 GT Zagato would be delivered first—but not before artisans and craftsmen at Aston Martin’s Heritage Division would invest 4,500 labor hours in each. Aston Martin took great pains to describe the great efforts expended to properly capture the essence of the originals stating that, “Each of the 19 DB4 GT Zagato Continuation cars are being built at Aston Martin Works to the highest possible quality using a blend of Sir David Brown-era old world craftsmanship, with the sympathetic application of modern engineering advancements and performance enhancements.”

As the first piece of the DBZ Centenary Collection, the build specification book forms a photographic record of this DB4 GT Zagato Continuation, chassis number DB4/GT/0239/L, from start to completion. It reveals that Zagato’s 1.2-mm-thin aluminum body is finished in Caribbean Pearl (PPG 1318BB), a timeless period-correct shade that today often appears on modern Astons emerging from the Q division. Furthermore, the left-hand-drive Zagato was outfitted at Newport Pagnell with an Obsidian Black Semi-Aniline upper leather interior, with lower elements upholstered in Connolly Blue leather and Featuring Blue carpeting. Period correct Smiths gauges are set within a black crinkle finished dashboard framed with a wood-rimmed three-spoke steering wheel. Intended for the track, like the first DB4 GT Zagatos—yet offered with a Florida title—the integrity of the car is maintained by a lattice-framed roll cage.

For the occupants, the carbon fiber seats are perhaps the only overt displays of modernity in the entire package. Elsewhere, the changes from the original are extremely subtle. Engine displacement is raised by a full liter from the original, now sweeping 4.7 liters. Engine power is increased to an impressive 390 horsepower at 6,000 rpm (a 76-horsepower increase from the original 3.7-liter unit) with torque now an equally impressive 360 lb-ft. The rest of the technical package follows suit with a similar clear direction. The competition-specification four-speed gearbox is non-synchronized, the heim-jointed suspension provides detailed feedback through the silver-painted Borrani wire wheels with jewelry-like polished lips.

Offering stunning looks, build specification, and performance in equal measure, chassis number DB4/GT/0239/L epitomizes the soul of both Aston Martin and Zagato. Offered with a current Florida title with just 63 test and delivery miles at the time of cataloging, it is the polar opposite of a board room decision and the antithesis of assembly line production. It is an unprecedented opportunity to acquire a true limited production hand-built automobile created with all of the skill, patience, and personality of its illustrious forbear.

The 2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera received such unanimous praise it would seem the odds of improving it to be nil—yet the same was likely said about the DB4 GT before Zagato entered the picture. It’s easily understandable. In its “standard” form, the grand tourer with sports car athleticism offers an exceptional 715 horsepower from its twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V12, which transports the carbon fiber-bodied lightweight from a standstill to 60 miles per hour in just 3.2 seconds, on the way to an incredible top speed of 211 mph. Furthermore, it features a riveting shape that exudes both form and function with effortless style almost expected from any Aston Martin.

Zagato once again faced the challenge of crafting a special version of the DBS that lived up to the prestige of their name for the DBZ Centenary Collection. Yet, that is precisely what they have achieved. The new Aston, named the DBS GT Zagato, forms the second half of the DBZ Centenary Collection with production restricted to just 19 pairs.

The DBS GT Zagato features Zagato’s signature double-bubble roof—an iconic design element originally intended to accommodate a racing helmet. On the DBS GT Zagato, carbon fiber stretches seamlessly from the windshield edge to the rear, where a rear window is replaced entirely by cameras and video displays for rear visibility. Echoing Zagato’s signature styling, the hood also features the double-bubble motif. Bold rear haunches enhance its aggressive stance, while a reimagined version of Aston Martin’s iconic grille and unique aluminum wheels designed specifically for this model complete its striking appearance.

Just as in the DB4 GT Zagato Continuation, engine power is increased over the standard model with the contemporary DBS GT Zagato now pushing 760 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque from its 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 power unit through an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission to the rear wheels. The interior features several “firsts” for the automaker including configurable carbon and metal 3D-printed interior finishes representing “…the pinnacle of traditional Aston Martin material craft, combined with pioneering technological innovation.”

Naturally, with such a success on their hands, Aston Martin and Zagato were highly complementary of each other, with Aston Martin Executive VP and Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman stating, “It is the modern expression of a timeless icon.” Andrea Zagato, CEO of the Design House, commented “Aston Martin’s elegance, class, and purity of style have always blended perfectly with our own rationalistic design language.”

Designed in concert with the DB4 GT Zagato Continuation, the DBS GT Zagato is finished in optional Caribbean Pearl and features a Dark Knight leather Monotone cabin that mirrors the Black/Blue interior livery of its counterpart. Additional exterior selections include Silver Anodized Fender Blades and Matte Black and Silver wheels with Silver center-locks. Exterior Carbon fiber elements include Exposed Gloss Carbon Fiber Tailgate and Exposed Gloss Zagato Double Bubble Carbon Fiber Roof. The interior features the now-famous Silver 3D-Printed Trim Inlay, available at an additional cost of £25,000, along with Embossed Zagato Headrest Logos. Perhaps most incredible is that the car is offered with only 227 miles at the time of cataloging.

As in the DB4 GT Zagato Continuation, the specification of the DBS GT Zagato enhances the classic and modern aspects of the car, setting a new standard for the collaboration between the two automotive titans. Zagato’s creations are often polarizing, yet it would be difficult to find an individual not immediately enamored with this expertly executed modern take on the British-Italian recipe—especially when offered as a pair as the factory intended. Celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Milanese coachbuilder and six decades of partnership with the British marque, this must be the finest collaboration between Aston Martin and Zagato.

