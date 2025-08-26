Marketplace: 288 GTO–Style Ferrari 328 GTB

Current available on Bring-a-Trailer, a 1988 Ferrari 328 is one of 1,344 fixed-roof Berlinetta models produced between 1986 and 1989. Chassis 74747 was manufactured in October 1987 and issued a salvage title in 2003. It was later fitted with 288 GTO–style bodywork and interior appointments as part of a build completed by Italian Design and Racing of Fountain Hills, Arizona. GTO-look exterior elements include fender, rocker, and quarter panel vents as well as quad Carello under-bumper lights, curved quarter windows, a concave rear window, and a rear decklid with an integrated spoiler.

The car features a transverse-mounted, 3.2-liter F105 V8 engine, paired with a five-speed manual transaxle and a limited-slip differential. It rides on 16″ HRE multi-piece wheels coupled with adjustable shocks and ventilated disc brakes at all four corners. Inside, the cockpit features 288 GTO–style black leather seat inserts along with a MOMO steering wheel, a gated shifter, air conditioning, and a Pioneer AM/FM cassette stereo.

Additional equipment includes pop-up headlights, Scuderia Ferrari fender shields, and a stainless-steel exhaust system with quad outlets. Acquired by the current owner in 2024, this 288 GTO–style 328 GTB is now offered on dealer consignment with a breakdown of the build provided by Italian Design and Racing, a Carfax report, and a Wisconsin title in the owner’s name.

The 288 GTO was based on a modified 308 platform, with the production version utilizing a 2.8-liter, twin-turbocharged F114 V8 as well as fiberglass and Kevlar body construction with steel doors. A total of 272 examples were produced between 1984 and 1987. Launched in 1986, the 328 was in itself an evolution of the 2.9-liter F106 V8-equipped 308, powered by a larger 3.2L F105 unit. The car also shared its orange-on-black Veglia dashboard instrumentation with the 288 GTO.

This 328 GTB was disassembled and fitted with 288 GTO–style bodywork by Italian Design and Racing before being repainted in Rosso Corsa. Modifications include a GTO-style front air dam, grille, quad Carello lights, vented fenders, flag-style mirrors, door handles, rocker and quarter panel vents, curved quarter windows, a concave rear window, and a rear decklid with an integrated spoiler.

Additional details include pop-up headlights and enamel Scuderia Ferrari fender shields as well as Pininfarina and GTO badging. Photos of Sigla and Saint Gobain glass etchings can be seen in the gallery, along with areas of imperfections in the finish.

The 16″ HRE multi-piece wheels measure 8″ wide up front and 10″ out back, and feature a five-lug bolt pattern beneath chrome knock-off-style hubcaps. They are mounted with 225/50 front and 255/50 rear Michelin Pilot Sport tires. Adjustable shocks were installed as part of the project, and stopping power is provided by power-assisted ventilated four-wheel discs.

The cockpit features Nero leather–trimmed seats that were outfitted with 288 GTO-style inserts as part of the build. Color-coordinated Wilton wool carpets were also fitted at that time, along with Ferrari GTO–branded speaker grilles. Additional equipment includes a Pioneer AM/FM cassette stereo as well as air conditioning and power windows. Imperfections in the interior trim are highlighted in the gallery.

The MOMO three-spoke steering wheel is paired with a dogleg-pattern gated shifter and frames Veglia instrumentation consisting of a retrofitted 320-km/h speedometer as well as a 10k-rpm tachometer and gauges for oil pressure and coolant temperature.

Readouts for oil temperature and fuel level are mounted in the center of the dashboard along with an analog clock. The five-digit odometer shows 2,900 kilometers (~1,800 miles), approximately 100 of which were added under current ownership. True mileage is unknown.

The car retains a mid-mounted 3.2-liter F105 V8, which features Bosch K-Jetronic fuel injection and four valves per cylinder. Factory-rated output was 260 horsepower and 213 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual transaxle and a limited-slip differential. The car is equipped with a quad-exit stainless-steel exhaust system that features a Magnaflow muffler. The selling dealer notes corrosion on various underside components.

