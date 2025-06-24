Marketplace: 2005 Ferrari 575 Superamerica

This 2005 Ferrari 575 is one of 559 Superamerica hardtop convertibles produced with a retractable electrochromic roof panel and is finished in Rosso Corsa over beige Tradizione leather. It was delivered to the current owner in October 2005, and it has since traveled 28k miles. The car is powered by a 5.75-liter F133 V12 paired with a six-speed manual transmission, and features include a limited-slip differential, xenon headlights, Scuderia Ferrari fender shields, 19″ multi-piece alloy wheels, a gated shifter, CD stereo, and automatic climate control. This 575 Superamerica is now offered with a Ferrari Classiche red book, the owner’s manual, service records, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Michigan title in the owner’s name.

The car is finished in Rosso Corsa (322) and features a power-operated Revocromico rotating glass hardtop with five tint levels that can be selected using a dial in the cabin. Additional exterior features include xenon headlights, a hood scoop, Scuderia Ferrari fender shields, and a quad-exit exhaust. Paint protection film was removed, and the hood and deck struts were replaced in preparation for the sale. Detailed photos of the exterior, including imperfections, are provided in the gallery.

The 19″ multi-piece wheels wear yellow prancing horse center caps and are mounted with Pirelli P Zero tires. The car is equipped with Skyhook adaptive dampers, and stopping power is provided by red-finished calipers over cross-drilled and ventilated rotors at all four corners. The brake flex lines and air ducts were replaced in preparation for the sale.

The cabin features power-adjustable bucket seats trimmed in beige Tradizione leather upholstery, along with a matching leather rear bulkhead, door panels, and lower dashboard. Interior amenities include driver seat position memory, a gated shifter, a CD stereo, and automatic climate control.

The two-tone leather-wrapped steering wheel frames a carbon-fiber instrument panel housing a central red 10k-rpm tachometer, a 220-mph speedometer, and auxiliary gauges for coolant temperature, oil temperature, oil pressure, and fuel level. The digital odometer indicates 28k miles.

The 5.75-liter F133 quad-cam V12 was factory-rated at 532 horsepower and 434 lb-ft of torque. A timing belt service was performed, and two ball bearings were replaced in March 2025.

Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential.

The Ferrari Classiche red book dates from October 2009 and includes a technical sheet listing the original colors and delivery information. Additional pages from the Classiche report are pictured in the gallery and list the engine, differential, and gearbox numbers.

