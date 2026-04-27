FOR SALE: 2021 McLaren Elva XP2

Bonhams Cars has announced a standout lineup of rare modern supercars and hypercars for the Miami Auction on May 3, including a 2021 McLaren Elva valued at $1.35M–$1.5M. This example shows just 400 miles and is designated XP2—the second prototype built ahead of a limited 149-car production run.

The Elva represents McLaren’s purest open-air driving concept, echoing the spirit of its legendary F1. To achieve this, it eliminates the roof, windows, and windshield, relying on a lightweight carbon-fiber MonoCage chassis and advanced aerodynamics.

Power comes from an 804-hp twin-turbo V8, enabling 0–60 mph in 2.8 seconds, 0–124 mph in 6.7 seconds, and a top speed of 203 mph. Designed as a modern interpretation of a Can-Am racer, it delivers an exceptionally raw driving experience.

This striking open-top speedster, known as XP2, is the second development prototype built and has covered just 493 miles, leaving it in near-new condition. It played a key role in global marketing efforts for the model, appearing in high-profile locations and media.

The car was famously photographed in Monaco wearing the UK plate “Y400 MCL,” featured at Goodwood Motor Circuit, highlighted in Top Gear magazine, and showcased across Germany, Switzerland, and Poland. It later traveled to the United States, where it continued its promotional duties and was reviewed by journalists, including Doug DeMuro.

On August 1, 2022, the car returned to McLaren’s Woking headquarters for a comprehensive rebuild, refurbishment, and US homologation. Officially marked with an August 2022 manufacture date, it was shipped back to the US in December and delivered to its first owner via McLaren of Denver with only 31 miles recorded.

Customized by McLaren Special Operations, the car features a Tupelo Gold finish inspired by Elvis Presley’s McLaren M1A from Spinout, paired with a black interior trimmed in durable Ultrafabric Nubuck. It also benefits from protective film and numerous premium MSO upgrades, including carbon fiber detailing, unique stitching, lightweight wheels, advanced audio, and driver-focused enhancements.

Source: Bonhams Cars