Marketplace: 2004 MASERATI MC12 Stradale

The Maserati MC12 marked one of the great modern resurgences in motoring history. Conceived to re-establish Maserati at the pinnacle of both road and racing performance, it shared its core architecture and 6.0-litre V12 engine with the Ferrari Enzo, yet was entirely its own creation — longer, broader and more aerodynamically sculpted, with carbon fiber coachwork penned by Frank Stephenson and a removable Targa-style roof panel that made the experience even more immersive.

Just fifty road-going examples were produced for the global market, to homologate the model for Maserati’s FIA GT program. Its competition derivative went on to dominate the championship, winning multiple Constructors’, Drivers’, and Teams’ titles between 2005 and 2010, thereby firmly establishing it as one of the most successful GT racing cars of its era.

Chassis 012080 is one of the most historically significant Maserati MC12s, having served as the official unveiling car at the 2004 Geneva Motor Show and is believed to be one of the very first examples ever produced. Maserati subsequently retained it until 2008, when it was sold to its first owner.

Boasting a mere 1,379 km from new, offered fresh from a service at world-renowned Autofficina Bonini Carlo S.r.l. and complete with its factory hardtop, original books including the ever-important service/warranty supplement, leather pouch, press pack, hardback owner’s brochure, MC12 Geneva Motor Show booklet with CD and dedicated history file.

Today, the Maserati MC12 stands as a centerpiece of any world-class supercar collection, incredibly rare, with a racing pedigree, Ferrari-derived performance, and all coupled with Maserati’s unique elegance.

It’s a model we believe is exceptionally well-positioned for long-term appreciation!

