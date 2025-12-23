Marketplace: $1M+ Toyota?

This 1967 Toyota 2000 GT is one of 351 examples built during a three-year production run and is said to have originally been sold in Mozambique. Chassis 10128 reportedly was acquired by a South African collector in the late 1970s. It made a brief stop in the US in 1986 before being purchased by a Costa Rican Toyota importer, with whom it spent the following 28 years.

Restauraciones Clásicas in Costa Rica refurbished the car between 2013 and 2014, before it was purchased by a UK owner, who commissioned a further freshening. The car was sold to its next owner on BaT in 2016 before being purchased from a subsequent BaT auction in 2021 by its current owner, three-time CART champion Bobby Rahal. Under Rahal’s ownership, the car won its class at the 2024 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance.

Finished in Solar Red over black vinyl, it is powered by a 1,988cc DOHC inline-six that breathes through triple Mikuni-Solex carburetors. Additional equipment includes a five-speed manual transmission, a limited-slip differential, servo-assisted disc brakes, four-wheel independent suspension, and 15” magnesium alloy wheels. This MF10 is offered on dealer consignment with refurbishment records and photos, invoices from subsequent service, ribbons and memorabilia from the 2024 Amelia Island Concours, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the name of Bobby Rahal’s dealership.

Developed collaboratively by Toyota and Yamaha, the 2000GT debuted as a prototype at the 1965 Tokyo Motor Show and entered production in February 1967. Construction was carried out by hand at Yamaha’s Itawa factory and incorporated bodywork styled by Toyota’s Satoru Nozaki. With its contoured roof standing under 46” at its highest point, the 2000GT also featured pop-up headlights, driving lamps faired into the nose, bullet-style fender mirrors, and louvered panels flanking the hood.

The body of this example was removed from its steel X-shaped backbone frame before being refinished in Solar Red during the refurbishment in Costa Rica. The bumpers, grille surround, and other brightwork were sent to The Finishing Touch in Chicago, Illinois, for replating during the project. Additional repairs and paintwork were performed on the hood, tailgate, right-front fender, quarter panels, and left side of the cowl in 2015 by Paulerspury Coachworks in the UK.

Bright knock-offs secure magnesium alloy wheels and wear 165HR15 Vredestein Sprint Classic tires, while a matching spare in the rear cargo compartment wears Dunlop rubber. A 2015 brake system refreshment by Classic Performance Engineering in Bicester, UK, included rebuilds of the calipers, reconditioning of the rotors, and the replacement of the servo. Replacement Eibach springs and Öhlins shock absorbers were also fitted in 2015, and the steering rack was rebuilt.

The right-hand-drive cockpit is trimmed in black vinyl with knitted seat inserts, while color-matched carpeting covers the floors and rear cargo area. Wood veneer trim accents the dash and center console. Additional features include a wooden shift knob, an L-shaped handbrake lever protruding through the dash, black shoulder belts, a lockable glovebox, and a storage cubby behind the seats.

The wood-rimmed steering wheel with a matching hub sits ahead of a 250-km/h speedometer and a tachometer with a 7k-rpm redline. The five-digit odometer shows 78k kilometers (~48k miles), with approximately 50k kilometers (~30k miles) added under current ownership. Gauges to the driver’s left monitor fuel level, oil pressure, oil temperature, coolant temperature, and amperage, and are positioned above a pushbutton AM radio. Jeco timepieces include a standard clock and a dual-faced rally timer with stop/start and reset buttons.

The 1,988cc 3M inline-six features a cast iron block with a Yamaha-designed aluminum cylinder head incorporating dual overhead camshafts and hemispherical combustion chambers. Induction is from triple Mikuni-Solex 40 PHH carburetors that were rebuilt in 2015. Additional work at that time included reconditioning the camshafts, shimming the valves, and installing a Facet fuel pump.

Power is sent to the rear wheels via an all-synchromesh five-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential, both rebuilt in 2015. The flywheel, clutch, release bearing, and clutch master cylinder were also replaced at that time, and the driveshafts were refurbished. The frame was refinished during the car’s time in Costa Rica.

Photos from the refurbishment by Restauraciones Clásicas between 2013 and 2014 are included in the sale, with a sample shown in the photo gallery below.

Bidding and Info

Go HERE

Above contents © 2025 Bring-a-Trailer, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee

Related Content