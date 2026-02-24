Ferrari GT Design In The 1960s – Part I

Many sports car enthusiasts will agree that Italian sports cars are perhaps the most evocative and stunningly beautiful cars on the planet. At least they were, back in the 1950s and 1960s.

But why Italy? Why is it that so many of the world’s most admired and beautifully designed, engineered and stylish motor cars come from Italy? Professor Dale Harrow, Head of Vehicle Design at the Royal College of Art, London, offers this explanation: