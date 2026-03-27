Marketplace: 1996 Marcos Mantara Coupe 400

Few British sports cars capture the eccentric spirit of low-volume performance manufacturing quite like the Marcos Mantara. This 1996 Marcos Mantara Coupe 400, one of just 137 examples produced over a seven-year run, was originally delivered to a buyer in southwest England. Finished in Cosworth Silver over Ink Blue leather, it pairs distinctive styling with a 3.9-liter Rover V8 and five-speed manual transmission, all mounted to a lightweight tubular steel chassis.

The Mantara’s mechanical layout reflects its driver-focused ethos. Independent suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, and 15-inch Valbrem alloys define its road manners, while factory details such as Elm burl trim, Smiths gauges, and power accessories lend a period-correct feel. A modern Sony media receiver subtly updates the in-cabin experience.

Acquired in 2025 and subsequently imported to the United States, this example has undergone a comprehensive round of upgrades. These include the installation of a Kent Cams high-lift camshaft, an aluminum radiator, and a custom stainless-steel exhaust system fitted with Flowmaster mufflers. Additional work addressed the cylinder heads and air conditioning system, ensuring the car is both mechanically refreshed and road-ready.

The results were evident at the Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival, where the car earned multiple accolades, including the Committee’s Choice Award. Today, it shows just 31,000 miles and is accompanied by documentation, service records, and a clean Georgia title.

Introduced in 1992, the Mantara marked a significant evolution of Marcos engineering, refining a formula rooted in the company’s 1960s designs. Hallmark elements such as covered headlights and a Kamm tail remain, while revisions to the front structure allowed for improved suspension geometry and a wider stance.

According to the seller, this car is one of only eight coupe variants produced. Its original finish remains, though minor cosmetic imperfections—including paint chips and small cracks in the headlight covers—are noted.

The chassis rides on Valbrem wheels wrapped in Uniroyal RainSport 5 and Toyo Proxes TR1 tires. MacPherson struts up front and adjustable rear coilovers manage handling duties, while braking is handled by four-wheel discs with refreshed components.

Inside, the right-hand-drive cabin presents Ink Blue leather, Jonio Blue carpeting, and Elm burl veneer. A Sony digital receiver and Kenwood speakers provide modern audio, while recent work on the air conditioning system improves usability.

Instrumentation comes courtesy of Smiths, including a 170-mph speedometer and 7,000-rpm tachometer. The odometer reads 31,000 miles, with limited use under current ownership.

Under the hood, the Rover-derived V8 benefits from updated internals, ECU tuning, and improved cooling via an aluminum radiator and electric fans. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox, while upgraded exhaust components enhance both performance and sound.

The car is offered on BAT with its original purchase invoice—showing a price of £30,000 including VAT—along with literature, service records, tools, and concours awards, presenting a compelling opportunity to acquire a rare and characterful British performance coupe.