FOR SALE: 1983 Porsche-Kremer CK5 Group C Endurance Racing Prototype

This 1983 Porsche-Kremer CK5 Group C prototype, chassis CK5-02, is offered at Broad Arrow Private Sales for $825,000. One of only two CK5s built by Kremer for the 1982–1983 World Sportscar Championship, it competed at the 1983 Le Mans 24 Hours with Derek Warwick, Frank Jelinski, and Patrick Gaillard at the wheel.

Drawing heavily on Porsche’s 908/03, 917, and 936 designs, the CK5 combined lightweight aluminum spaceframe construction with gullwing bodywork by DP Motorsport and a 2.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six derived from the Porsche 935.

Founded in 1962 by Manfred and Erwin Kremer in Cologne, Kremer Racing evolved from GT-class Porsche 911 campaigns to engineering its own 935-based cars, culminating in the 935 K3’s overall Le Mans victory in 1979. When Porsche restricted the 956 to its factory team in 1982, Kremer responded by developing the CK5.

The car’s chassis integrated lessons from the 908/03 and 936, while its engine, transmission, brakes, and suspension borrowed extensively from the 917. The CK5 debuted at Le Mans, qualifying eighth and reaching speeds of 207 mph, running as high as third before retiring due to a head gasket failure.

Following Le Mans, CK5-02 raced in European events with drivers including Kees Kroesemeijer, Huub Rothengatter, Franz Konrad, and George Fouché, before being retired and preserved in Kremer’s workshops. Later owned by Walter Wolf Racing and Freisinger Motorsport, it was acquired by the current U.S. owner in 2018. In 2022, it was restored to its 1983 Le Mans livery and remains largely original and has seen minimal track use, including a low-speed test at Thunderhill Raceway in 2023.

Source: Broad Arrow Private Sales