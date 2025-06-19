Petersen Museum: 50 Years of the BMW 3 Series

The Petersen Automotive Museum’s recently reimagined James H. Frank Family Vault has unveiled “The Ultimate Racing Machine,” an exhibition celebrating 50 years of the BMW 3 Series. Presented in partnership with BMW, the display traces the evolution of the iconic model through all seven generations, showcasing its impact on motorsport and the marque’s heritage. In addition, the display will highlight the M3-derived M4 models that have carried the legacy forward for the iconic brand.

“We are excited to celebrate 50 years of BMW 3 Series in partnership with the Petersen Automotive Museum with this special exhibit,” said Thomas Plucinsky, Head of BMW Group Classic USA. “The original BMW 3 Series and now the BMW 3 Series and its ‘fraternal twins’ the 4 Series are the core of the BMW brand. ‘The Ultimate Racing Machine’ exhibit brings together seven of the most successful and important race cars— one from each generation combined with a couple of wonderfully preserved street examples including one of the three remaining, V-8 powered, M3 GTR Straßenversion.”

Featured BMWs include:

1978 BMW 320i Group 5

1983 BMW 320i

1990 BMW M3 Group A DTM

1990 BMW M3 GTM

1996 BMW M3 GT2

2001 BMW M3 GTR

2001 BMW M3 GTR Straßenversion (Street version)

2011 BMW M3 GT

2020 BMW M4 DTM Class 1

2023 BMW M4 GT4

2024 BMW M4 GT4 EVO

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles, Calif. 90036

Tickets

Go HERE

